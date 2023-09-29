Michigan Supreme Court mandates acknowledgment of transgender ‘identity’ in state cases

Justice Brian Zahra fears the decision will 'undoubtedly inflame conflict and exacerbate the social division of the people of Michigan.'

LANSING, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) – Parties appearing before Michigan courts are now forbidden from contradicting one another’s preferred “gender identities,” the Michigan Supreme Court decided in a 5-2 vote on Wednesday.

The state’s highest court approved the following rule to take effect January 1: “Parties and attorneys may also include Ms., Mr., or Mx. as a preferred form of address and one of the following personal pronouns in the name section of the caption: he/him/his, she/her/hers, or they/them/theirs. Courts must use the individual’s name, the designated salutation or personal pronouns, or other respectful means that is not inconsistent with the individual’s designated salutation or personal pronouns when addressing, referring to, or identifying the party or attorney, either orally or in writing.”

“We serve the entire public and are required to treat those who come before us with civility and respect,” Justice Elizabeth Welch said. “The gender identity of a member of the public is a part of their individual identity, regardless of whether others agree or approve.”

“This is a fluid political debate into which our judicial branch of state government should not wade, let alone dive headfirst and claim to have resolved,” objected Justice Brian Zahra, one of two votes against the rule. “Such hubris has no place within the operation of a judicial branch of state government.”

Zahra predicted that the new rule “will undoubtedly inflame conflict and exacerbate the social division of the people of Michigan” over an issue that is “decidedly rare” to actually arise. “This court rule is an open invitation to abuse by litigants eager to gain any measure of control over their fight,” he added. “It is all too common for litigants possessing a scorched-earth mentality to delay, distract, and inject confusion into legal proceedings. The goal is usually a mistrial or to harbor error for appellate review.”

According to modern biology, sex is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. In addition to denying scientific reality, coercing individuals to recognize an individual’s gender dysphoria as “gender identity” coerces Christians and Jews to contradict Genesis 1:27, which teaches that God created both sexes in His image.

On top of normalizing and forcing compliance with transgender dogma, prominently displaying or announcing one’s “preferred gender pronouns” is also a popular piece of etiquette in LGBT activist circles and among Democrat politicians; one of the Biden administration’s very first acts upon taking office was to add a pronoun field to the White House website’s contact page.

