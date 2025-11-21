Michigan’s new education standards will teach gender ideology to 11-year-olds

(LifeSiteNews) – The Michigan Department of Education announced the first update to the state’s Health Education Standards Guidelines, which call for exposing children as young as 11 to discussion of sexual orientation, gender identity, and sexual activity.

The new standards ensure that “every child in Michigan has the opportunity to succeed begins with equipping them with the knowledge to stay healthy and safe,” Michigan Board of Education president Dr. Pamela Pugh proclaimed. “The revised standards provide comprehensive, age-appropriate instruction across key areas, including mental and emotional health, safety, healthy relationships, nutrition and physical activity, substance use and misuse, sexual health, personal wellness, and community and environmental health.”

The department insists to the public that the new standards are “even clearer about the rights of parents to opt their children out of sex education instruction,” and provide “for local school districts to notify parents in advance of any sex ed instruction.” Yet concern remains over the content children will be exposed to.

Between grades 6 and 8, for example, classes are supposed to “(d)efine gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation, and explain that they are distinct components of every individual’s identity”; “(e)xplain how biological sex, gender identity, and gender expression are distinct concepts and how they interact with each other”; and “(e)xplain that romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attractions can be toward an individual of the same and/or different gender(s), and that attractions can change over time.”

In the same time frame, educators must also teach children “ways to show courtesy and respect for others when aspects of their sexuality or gender are different from one’s own;” “(p)ractice skills to intervene if teasing or bullying based on sexuality is occurring and how to support those affected;” “(e)ncourage others to refrain from teasing or bullying others based on their sexuality (e.g., sexual activity [including abstinence], sexual orientation) or gender (e.g., gender expression, gender identity);” and identify “behaviors, policies, and practices in the school community that promote or hinder dignity and respect for all individuals.”

While teaching children not to bully other students is not inherently objectionable, the guidelines’ approach to sexual orientation and gender identity raise questions as to whether anti-LGBT bullying will be defined as genuine mistreatment or simply refusal to endorse another student’s sexual attraction or gender confusion.

“This responsibility is solely on the parents. You have no right to decide by the parents,” Pastor Danny Soria testified at the board of education meeting where the guidelines were ultimately approved 6-2. “You don’t live in their homes. You have no knowledge about the emotional maturity and the mental maturity of every child in this country. You should make decisions by the rule of law and what is common sense, because when the science is corrupted, all the results are going to be corrupted.”

A petition launched by state House candidate Josh Grossenbacher against the guidelines argues that the material constitutes “social and ideological instruction that belongs in the home, guided by parents’ faith, values, and beliefs, not in classrooms with young children. Michigan law, MCL 380.1507, clearly states that sex education must be voluntary, with full parental notice, access to review materials, and the right to opt out. By embedding gender and sexuality instruction into health curriculum, these standards would remove parents from the decision process.”

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools from libraries to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

The Trump administration has taken steps to depoliticize public education, including by ordering the elimination of federal funds to schools that continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and by reversing the Biden administration’s infusion of gender ideology into Title IX rules.

