News

Michigan’s pro-abortion ballot initiative is more radical than voters think: pro-life activist

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon chats with Anna Visser of Michigan Right to Life on the state's radical ballot initiative to enshrine abortion as a 'constitutional right.'
Featured Image

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 
0

LifeSiteNews has launched live updates about pro-life news and an interactive map of post-Roe abortion lawsView them here.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon chats with Anna Visser of the Michigan Right to Life on the state’s upcoming ballot initiative to enshrine abortion as a “constitutional right.”

LifeSiteNews has been covering Michigan’s abortion battle since the fall of Roe v. Wade. Click here to read our coverage if you are not yet up to speed.

Visser warns that the ballot initiative, if passed by voters on Tuesday, November 8, would make Michigan among the most radically pro-abortion states in the U.S.

“This amendment doesn’t just codify Roe in Michigan. It doesn’t just make abortion legal in Michigan. It would change essentially everything related to pregnancy,” she says. “So it would get rid of our parental consent laws. It would change the definition of fetal viability to possibly not include infants or the unborn that need extraordinary medical prevention, such as NICU babies or babies that need oxygen after they are born. It would allow abortion to be unregulated in Michigan, so any medical healthcare professional would be able to perform or refer for abortions, and essentially anyone that are not doctors would be able to be to perform abortions.”

READ: Michigan set to vote on establishing state ‘right’ to abortion this November

Although the state’s top leadership, i.e., Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration, are firm pro-abortion liberals, Visser notes that most Michiganians don’t support extreme measures like late-term or partial-birth abortions. But she also voices concern that the language of the proposed amendment could be “confusing” to many voters, and that Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion activists aren’t entirely forthcoming on just how radical the initiative is.

“There’s a lot of unintended consequences … written into this language,” Visser says. “And this isn’t just a piece of legislation that can get opined on in the future and people can interpret it how they will. This is something that is going into our state constitution. It is amending our constitution, and it is going to be written in permanent ink into our state.”

The Van Maren Showis hosted on numerous platforms, including SpotifySoundCloudYouTubeiTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...