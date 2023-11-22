Michigan’s pro-abortion governor signs legislation making it easier to kill babies up to birth

‘Never before in Michigan history has such appallingly anti-life legislation been passed,’ Protect Life Michigan said.

LIVONIA, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — The radically pro-abortion Democratic governor of Michigan on Tuesday signed into law a package of measures designed to cut back abortion restrictions and make it easier for physicians in the Great Lakes State to murder unborn babies up to the moment of birth.

“Abortion is a fundamental right,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Tuesday thread on X after signing the legislative package. “Since I took office, I’ve fought like hell to protect it, and that fight continues today.”

Protect Life Michigan has condemned the new laws, arguing that “[n]ever before in Michigan history has such appallingly anti-life legislation been passed.”

The pro-abortion bills signed by Whitmer come a year after voters approved the radical Proposition 3 enshrining abortion into the state constitution, and include the expansive though somewhat “watered-down” Reproductive Health Act, slated to take effect in February, which will cut back numerous earlier pro-life protections, including Michigan’s 2011 partial-birth abortion ban.

The 2011 partial-birth abortion ban made it a felony for a doctor to perform the procedure, which it describes as the delivery of a living infant “until, in the case of a headfirst presentation, the entire fetal head is outside the body of the mother, or in the case of breech presentation, any part of the fetal trunk past the naval [sic] is outside the body of the mother,” with the intention of killing the baby.

In its report on the new law, local outlet Bridge Michigan described the brutal procedure as one that is “typically used late in pregnancies.” The barbaric act is prohibited under federal law.

In addition to repealing the partial-birth abortion law, Michigan’s radical new measure obliterates numerous other measures meant to regulate the abortion industry.

Protect Life Michigan said Tuesday that the RHA eliminates earlier laws pertaining to “abortion reporting, abortion complication reporting, clinic licensing, humane disposal of fetal remains, priority funding for family planning dollars away from abortion providers, and the prohibition of pregnant and parenting student services offices referring for abortion.”

Moreover, Michiganders will be allowed “to file civil lawsuits if they conclude that someone has infringed upon their ‘right to reproductive freedom,’” the pro-life group said on X.

Speaking in favor of the RHA, Michigan Democratic Sen. Mallory McMorrow praised the measure for allegedly eliminating “arbitrary hurdles” preventing pregnant moms from easily aborting their children.

But Democratic lawmakers, who control both legislative chambers and the governor’s office in Michigan, weren’t able to pass the RHA without at least some revisions.

The Michigan Catholic Conference (MCC), the official public policy outlet of the Catholic Church in Michigan, noted that “legislative and grassroots advocacy” helped eliminate some of the pro-abortion policies contained within the RHA.

Per the MCC, “RHA proposals to require Michigan taxpayers to fund abortions through the Medicaid program, eliminate a 24-hour informed consent period, and remove screening for coercion prior to an abortion did not make it to the Governor’s desk.”

However, remaining provisions of the RHA and the Pregnant and Parenting Student Services Act will allow “[m]inimal to no transparency or accountability for abortion clinics … including for instances of complications that occur during an abortion,” the discarding of the bodies of aborted children “in waste containers,” and “more abortions from college-age women” due to the rollback of a policy banning universities and colleges from referring students for abortions.”

Gov. Whitmer, who claimed at a Clinton Global Initiative event in September that access to abortion is “important for our economy,” has promised not to stop in her effort to make abortion more easily accessible.

“As I’ve said before, the journey to protect reproductive rights is a marathon, not a sprint,” she said Tuesday, vowing to “keep fighting” to expand abortion access, “especially in our communities of color.”

Available data suggests that black women are disproportionately represented among abortion-seekers, and that black babies are at far more risk from abortion than infants of other races. In 2019, for example, abortions of black babies made up 51.6% of all Michigan abortions with 13,687 black babies murdered in the womb that year alone, despite the fact that black people represent just 13.57% of the overall state population.

“Today, Michigan law was changed to oppress more children and harm more women,” Protect Life Michigan declared. “Michigan women and children deserve BETTER than the discrimination the Reproductive Health Act has brought to the state.”

The pro-life group argued that Michigan’s women and children “will be subjected to the most dire circumstances in the history of the state” and called on supporters to “[h]elp us protect the women and babies whose lives are at risk because of this radical legislation” in “one of the most abortion-radical places on the planet.”

