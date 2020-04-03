News

Migrants in Europe who convert to Christianity do so ‘in secret’ due to persecution: researcher

People have a 'very hard time understanding that Christians can be victims of intolerance, discrimination and persecution,' she said.
By LifeSiteNews staff
April 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — As the coronavirus causes more and more countries to go on lockdown, the topics of globalization and immigration are increasingly being discussed by high-ranking officials across the world.

One issue often conveniently avoided by world leaders is the undue amount of discrimination Christians in Europe and the Middle East face from their governments.

Among other things, guest Ellen Fantini, the executive director of the Observatory on the Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe, shares the shocking research she’s uncovered about persecuted Christians in the region.

Fantini says that migrants who convert to Christianity after arriving in Europe often face precarious situations.

“To enter the Catholic Church [in Vienna, Austria] has gone from a public joyful ceremony in the cathedral to an event that is joyful but not public. There is a secret location. It's not in the Cathedral. And only up until the day of the event does anybody know where it is.”

Citing the fact that there are more than forty laws in Europe that have a negative impact on Christians, Fantini said people have a “very hard time understanding that Christians can be victims of intolerance, discrimination and persecution.”

Fantini also made the point that even though it is difficult to be without a church here in the West, how much more difficult must it be for those Christians in so many countries in the Middle East who can never attend church?

