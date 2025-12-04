Mike Lindell prepares to run for governor of Minnesota

The MyPillow founder is expected to enter the Republican primary race against 12 other candidates vying to unseat Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

(LifeSiteNews) — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is seemingly on the verge of announcing his bid to become the next Republican governor of Minnesota.

On Wednesday, a committee named “Mike Lindell for Governor” was filed with the state’s Campaign Finance Board. The group lists a chairman, treasurer, and banking information.

In an interview with Minesota Public Radio, Lindell said he’s “98 percent sure” he’ll jump in the race, though he has not fully committed.

If he does, he will face off against 12 other candidates, including heavyweights such as Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and GOP state Rep. Kristin Robbins. Lindell is expected to make an official announcement on December 11.

Lindell, 64, is best known for saying the results of the 2020 presidential race were fraudulent. He was mocked by many mainstream media outlets for his claims and later lost several lawsuits related to his statements.

Lindell has not served in public office and will likely face a difficult road ahead, though given his wealth he will likely be able to stay in for as long as he wants.

Lindell is attempting to earn the right to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, a two-term incumbent who recently announced he is seeking a third term.

While broadly popular in the North Star State, Walz has come under intense media scrutiny in the last week after being accused of being complicit in Somali immigrants abusing the state’s welfare system. Keith Ellison, the state’s left-wing attorney general, has been implicated as well.

“During the pandemic more than $1 billion in federal taxpayer dollars intended for child nutrition, elderly care, and autism assistance was stolen in Minnesota under the leadership of Governor Walz and after repeated fraud warnings from hundreds of his own employees,” Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington said of the situation.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter well with a Truth Social post. “Minnesota, under Governor Walz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity,” Trump said “I am … hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollar are missing. Send thumbtack to where they came from. It’s OVER!”

Both Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Squad Congresswoman Ilham Omar have pushed back against Trump, who has not only doubled down on his messaging but is directing federal agents to the state with the intention of removing illegal immigrants, many of whom are likely Somalians.

Lindell will have to navigate a difficult primary campaign if he wants to be the Republican nominee. Speaker Demuth and Scott Jensen, a former State Senator, are likely to be among the top-tier candidates who set the campaign’s tone. While Lindell’s heart is certainly in the right place, he will need nothing short of a miracle to become the state’s next governor. As a man of faith, he should start praying that. Now.

