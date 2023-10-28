Mike Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race amid failing poll numbers

‘It’s become clear to me: this is not my time,’ said Pence, who added he will ‘never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land.’

LAS VEGAS (LifeSiteNews) — Former Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday that he has ended his presidential campaign amid failing poll numbers and fundraising difficulties.

“The Bible tells us that there’s a time for every purpose under heaven. Traveling across the country over the past six months, I came here to say it’s become clear to me that it’s not my time,” he said in a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas.

“So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said. “It’s become clear to me: This is not my time.”

He added, however, that he will “never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land.”

The former vice president and Indiana governor is the first high-profile candidate to drop out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination after struggling for months to build momentum.

Pence’s polling average currently stands at a mere 3.5 percent, and he raised just $3.3 million in the third fundraising quarter.

Donald Trump, the current Republican frontrunner, pulled in more than $45 million, while his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, raised around $15 million.

Pence, who has taken liberal positions on various social issues and put criticism of Trump at the center of his campaign, unsuccessfully tried to win over conservative Christian voters.

Last year, the ex-Catholic evangelical endorsed “fertility treatments” like in-vitro fertilization and said that he respects the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex “marriage” nationwide.

In June, Pence attacked DeSantis for removing Disney’s special legal privileges in the state, saying that Florida was “following in the footsteps of the radical left.”

In an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, the former vice president also said that he supports adults undergoing “sex change” procedures.

