Mike Pompeo announces he will not run for president in 2024

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced recently that he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Pompeo served as a conservative congressman from Kansas prior to joining President Donald Trump’s administration, first as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and then as secretary of state.

“The time is not right for me and my family,” Pompeo wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “At each stage of my public service — as a soldier, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and as your Secretary of State — I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again.”

“And to those of you this thrilled, know that I’m 59 years old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary,” Pompeo said.

Current declared Republican candidates include President Donald Trump, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/hxujBzGgkI — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 14, 2023

Pompeo had a conservative record in Congress, voting in favor of pro-life and pro-family legislation. His conservative record drew criticism from homosexual activist group Human Rights Campaign. “Pompeo’s attacks on LGBTQ equality are long and well-documented: he opposes marriage equality, and, as a member of Congress, co-sponsored legislation to allow states to not recognize same-sex marriage and to allow businesses and organizations using taxpayer dollars a license to discriminate against LGBTQ people,” LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Steven Mosher previously called Pompeo “the most pro-life Secretary of State in recent American history” in a 2021 speech.

“Secretary Pompeo not only helped to reinstate the Mexico City Policy, but also mightily strengthened it,” Mosher noted. “This critical pro-life policy prevents U.S. tax dollars from going to organizations that fund or perform abortions around the world.”

