‘Military-aged’ Chinese men are suspiciously gathering in Panama, journalist warns Tucker

(LifeSiteNews) — Young Chinese males are gathering en masse at a “camp” in Panama, an independent observer told Tucker Carlson recently.

Bret Weinstein is a former college professor and evolutionary biologist by training who was forced out of academia after opposing racial identity politics. He and his wife are now commentators and researchers willing to challenge liberal ideology on topics such as the COVID jabs.

San Vincente, Panama is not really a city, but rather a “camp,” Weinstein told Carlson.

“In this camp, the rule that you’re able to go in and walk around and talk to people, is not in evidence,” Weinstein said.

Guards did not let him in to the camp, but Weinstein was able to approach the Chinese migrants outside of the camp at several shops.

He said they are not willing to talk to outsiders.

“It is not a friendly migration,” Weinstein warned. He said most of the migrants are male and “military-aged.” There are “few, if any children,” in this group.

“What I began to suspect was that the Chinese migration is actually being cloaked by the economic migration coming from South America,” the journalist said. The Chinese migrants have a “different motivation,” he said. In fact, the migrants bypassed the more dangerous Darien Gap to get to Panama, since they have the money to hire boats.

“There was no desperation in evidence,” he told Tucker a few minutes later, saying that the people coming through were not people coming from poor countries. He also said his friend with him found a cartoon video in Chinese that appeared to show people how to travel through Central America.

The Darien Gap divides South America from Central America and is normally too dangerous to try to cross. However, Weinstein suggested China might be interested in making the gap more passable.

At just “one edge of the camp” he saw 150 people, but the amount must be much larger, he speculated.

His concerns are further confirmed by a recent “60 Minutes” report that found Chinese migrants are the “fastest growing group trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico.”

“Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 37,000 Chinese citizens were apprehended as they illegally crossed the border; that’s 50 times more than two years earlier,” CBS News reported.

Weinstein said that the mass migration through Central America into the U.S. begins in Ecuador, where people can enter without a visa.

He also said the United States and the United Nations are underwriting the migration, which is primarily economic, not political.

He said:

You see NGO emblems all over the place, proudly American flags. They’ve paid for the water system, the toilets that are there. The United States government is facilitating this economic migration. And it’s unmistakable, as is an organization called the IOM, which is the International Organization for Migration. It’s a branch of the UN. And if you read their charter, tou will discover that this organization believes that migration is an inherently good thing, that it’s always good. And so they see it as their job to bring it about to facilitate it. And in this case, that’s particularly tragic because their desire to induce people to migrate is causing people who are woefully unprepared for the Darien Gap to try to make that journey. And, the humanitarian tragedy is … immense.

He said border controls are “effectively lifted” at the Panama border. He lived and visited Panama decades ago and the situation was much different. “That’s clearly the result of a massive coordination. And, of course, it’s resulting in a large migration.”

Border patrol can, but isn’t, tracking migrants coming into the US

Weinstein further warned that U.S. officials are not collecting basic “biometric” information on migrants that would be helpful identifying a “troublemaker.”

“What we’re doing at most is asking them their name and their birth date and taking them at their word,” he said. In contrast, he shared when he returned from Panama, a camera scanned his face and border patrol knew his name immediately.

Weinstein said he thinks “there is an invasion taking place” and referred to the migrants as “sleepwalkers” as opposed to sleeper cells.

“And there’s also a massive migration,” he told Carlson. “And the migration is causing us to have difficulty discussing the invasion, which is a distinct phenomenon.”

The Darien Gap, as noted, is dangerous to cross. The 60-mile-long Gap “hosts some of the highest mountain ridges in Panama, as well as hundreds of rivers and heavily forested valleys,” the pro-migration Human Rights Watch reported. “It is inhabited only sparsely, mostly by Indigenous communities and criminal gangs that benefit from the absence of government authorities.”

Yet, Weinstein suggests China might be looking to pave a passage through as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. The program involves China building infrastructure in different countries as part of a soft power approach.

“What many people who know about the Belt and Road Initiative don’t know is that they have also…the Belt and Road Initiative is largely about Africa and Asia, but apparently there’s been a considerable amount of thinking in China about how Belt and Road would work in the New World as well,” Weinstein said.

He said he observed a “massive concrete and steel highway bridge, being built over the to river into the Darién,” though it’s not clear who is building it.

Weinstein also warned that a plan by some Democratic leaders, such as Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, to make it easier for migrants to serve in the military is dangerous. He theorized that the COVID jab mandates were meant to create a military that was entirely “compliant’ and followed even immoral orders.

He said:

Now, what happens if migrants are given citizenship in exchange for military service in the U.S. military? That seems to create a major hazard, because the perverse incentives for a migrant and the lack of allegiance to fundamental American values means that that would be just the kind of force that could be used to impose tyranny on other Americans because they would have, you know, no history with us that would cause them to think twice.

The Chinese are long-term thinkers, Weinstein said, which causes him concern about what is happening.

“Maybe I’m imagining what I saw. But if I’m not, then all of those Chinese migrants who don’t want to talk about what they’re doing moving into the U.S.. They’re going to do something,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be, but I don’t know when we became so naive about the fact that we have. There are parties abroad who do not wish us well and would not mind at all seeing us, removed from our position of power.”

Carlson noted there are plenty of economic opportunities in China and other surrounding countries.

The Darien Gap is not an “obvious” place for unemployed Chinese people, Carlson said.

Panama doesn’t seem concerned about mass migration

Though hundreds of thousands of people are moving through Panama, leaving trash and bodies behind, the country doesn’t seem concerned, Weinstein said.

“Mostly they don’t say anything. And what we were told was that this was kind of the deal, that if they ushered people through, they facilitated their movement, then those people would keep going,” he said. “And this is a temporary cost for Panama. I think if the people of Panama thought that the migration was going to stop and they were going to have to absorb all of these migrants, there would be riots in the streets.”

Weinstein concluded by reiterating his concerns about the COVID jabs. He called them “gene therapy.”

“The message that was injected into so many people was like a firmware update,” the evolutionary biologist said. “It was a firmware update that caused the immune systems of those people to take up a new way of viewing the world.” He and Tucker noted the Chinese had rejected the mRNA vaccines.

He questioned why, if the COVID shots were so good, they had to be forced onto people.

He called it “conspicuous” there was an “absolutely obsession” with everyone getting jabbed could not be explained just by corporate greed.

“And the fact that we specifically insisted on vaccinating the entire military and threw people out who wouldn’t take it. We vaccinated all of our frontline workers,” he said. He recalled what he told his wife during one show. “I said it, even if these are wonderful shots, it seems insane, given that we don’t know what their long-term impacts are, that we would vaccinate all of anybody with them.”

“Especially people we need,” Carlson said, referencing military and frontline healthcare workers.

“The people we need most,” Weinstein responded. He said more must be done to figure out what has been done with the shots and how to fix the harms.

If his concerns are real, “it is essential we figure out how to neutralize the vulnerability.”

