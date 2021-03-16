Military politicization: Uniformed confrontation at GOP Rep. Greene’s office

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest example of American soldiers being used as political props, Democrat Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas of Guam led a group of uniformed Guam National Guard members to the office of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia today to shame her for an erroneous suggestion that the U.S. territory wasn’t American soil.

During remarks she made to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, Greene said that Americans “believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever,” for which she was criticized at the time.

“Congresswoman Greene is a new member, and we will be paying a visit to her and delivering delicious Chamorro Chip Cookies as part of our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam,” Nicolas said, Business Insider reports.

On Monday, Nicolas followed through, flanked by a group of uniformed National Guardsmen. Greene was reportedly not in her office at the time, but an aide thanked the troops for their service.

While Greene’s gaffe is a minor political embarrassment for the freshman congresswoman, the reaction is yet another example of a growing trend in recent days of uniformed military members engaging in political activities. According to the U.S. Department of Defense:

As a matter of long-standing policy, military service members and federal employees acting in their official capacity may not engage in activities that associate the DOD with any partisan political campaign or elections, candidate, cause or issue. The limitations of participation can be found in DOD Directive 1344.10, Political Activities by Members of the Armed Forces, and the Hatch Act. Under DOD Directive 1344.10, members of the armed forces who are on active duty are permitted to express their personal opinions on political candidates, make a monetary contribution to a campaign, sign a petition to place a candidate’s name on the ballot, and attend a political event as a spectator. Members on active duty may not participate in partisan activities such as soliciting or engaging in partisan fundraiser activities, serving as the sponsor of a partisan club, or speaking before a partisan gathering. In addition, all military members, including National Guard and Reserve forces, are prohibited from wearing military uniforms at political campaign events.

Nevertheless, last week saw an outpouring of political attacks by military officials against Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his contention that the Biden administration’s fixation on diversity was imperiling military effectiveness.

“This spectacle risks politicizing the military after several centuries of efforts to keep military officials out of domestic affairs, undermining civil-military relations by having the military take a side in a contentious cultural dispute, and the perception that military leaders are happily weaponizing the institution against political critics of the sitting administration,” Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas wrote Sunday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “This kind of behavior, while perhaps typical in a military-controlled Third World country, is completely unacceptable in the United States of America.”

“Furthermore, these actions run the risk of creating a culture of contempt for our country’s civilian leadership within the enlisted ranks and among junior officers which will be corrosive to the good order and discipline of the military,” Cruz continued, going on to recount several examples. “I cannot imagine how any of the above behavior can be explained, and I am deeply concerned about what it portends for the direction that you and President Biden intend to move the military.”