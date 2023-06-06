Military whistleblower claims US gov’t has been secretly collecting UFO remains for decades

(LifeSiteNews) – The public fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial life visiting Earth was sparked yet again this week with a former intelligence official who now claims to have evidence of the U.S. government possessing the remains of alien spacecraft.

On Monday, The Debrief reported on the claims of David Charles Grusch, a decorated Afghanistan War veteran who was with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), both of which he has represented to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force from 2019 to mid-2022.

Grusch says that for decades, the government has been collecting objects ranging from fragments to fully intact vehicles “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.”

Last year, he began submitting to Congress information of a “publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material” going back decades, a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”

“Individuals on these UAP programs approached me in my official capacity and disclosed their concerns regarding a multitude of wrongdoings, such as illegal contracting against the Federal Acquisition Regulations and other criminality and the suppression of information across a qualified industrial base and academia,” he alleges.

Last May his attorney, former U.S. Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Charles McCullough III, filed a Disclosure of Urgent Concern(s); Complaint of Reprisal on Grusch’s behalf concerning the information he gathered and his allegations that some in the intelligence community were keeping UAP-related classified material from Congress to “purposely and intentionally thwart legitimate Congressional oversight of the UAP Program.”

Allegations that Grusch has faced reprisals for pursuing the matter are currently under investigation.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to answer a question about the case, saying only that she “would refer that question to the Department of Defense and let them answer that.”

A Department of Defense spokeswoman issued a statement insisting the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) did not have “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” but was working to establish “a safe and secure process for individuals to come forward with information to aid AARO in its congressionally-mandated historical review,” and “welcomes the opportunity to speak with any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to the historical review.”

The question of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and whether any of them carry intelligent extraterrestrial life has long been a subject of American fascination and speculation, and in recent years has enjoyed a renewed interest through testimony and video about suspicious phenomena with greater credibility than past material typically relegated to conspiracy circles.

Still, a smoking gun turning science fiction into incontrovertible fact has yet to emerge, although alternative theories abound, ranging from the mundane to the divine.

In April 2021, The War Zone’s Tyler Rogoway posited that many of the UFOs seen in declassified Air Force footage are in fact deceptively low-tech spy drones deployed by foreign governments, and that the Pentagon is exploiting the public’s alien fascination to draw attention away from its failure to stop America’s enemies from “making off with what could be the biggest intelligence haul of a generation.”

Last September, LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen spoke with Catholic philosopher Daniel O’Connor, who suggested that the rise of UFO “deceptions” could be related to the biblical End Times.

“If you look at the frog in the water example where you have to boil the frog gradually for him to not jump out of the pot, that’s what’s been happening with these UFO deceptions, these alien deceptions, the great final trial of the Church,” O’Connor said. “It’s mysterious, the details of it, but I think we’re living in the initial stages of it now, and for that to really reach its climax, they’re going to need to present a ‘new gospel’ to us from ‘the heavens.’”

“And what better way to do that than through a supposed revelation of aliens that they have in turn been preparing us for years now with these UFO reports, which just in the last couple of years have suddenly exploded into the mainstream like never before,” he said.

