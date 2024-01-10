Millions in Canadian tax dollars still going to Communist China despite rising tensions

Global Affairs Canada, in a recent report to Parliament, said aid to China amounted to $7.59 million every year, with that number as high as $41 million in 2020.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Records show the Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — a man who once said he admired Communist China’s “basic dictatorship” — continues to give millions in aid to China and by extension its ruling Communist Chinese Party (CCP) government despite the fact it has been allegedly meddling in Canada’s federal elections.

As per a Blacklock’s Reporter report from last week, Global Affairs Canada, in a recent report it tabled to Parliament, said that aid to China amounted to $7.59 million every year, with that number being as high as $41 million in 2020.

MP Andrew Scheer, a former leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, in 2020 called for all Chinese foreign aid to be suspended.

“China is headed in a direction that is not in alignment with Canadian values,” Scheer said at the time, adding that he does not “believe Canadian taxpayers should be sending any money to China.”

The Global Affairs report did not include $18.7 million in repayable Export Development Canada loans given to China or $159.2 million from Finance Canada’s purchase of shares in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank of Beijing.

As it stands, the nation that received the largest amount of aid from Canada last year was Ethiopia at $202.6 million, followed by Afghanistan at $201.6 million.

For some time, conservative MPs have called for all foreign funding to China, including loans, to stop, notably because of the jailing by China of the two “Canadian Michaels.”

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were imprisoned for months by the CCP government in what most regarded as a retaliatory measure for Canada’s arrest of Wanzhou. All three were released in 2021 to their homelands.

Until August 2023, no Canadian elected official had visited China since 2018, when relations between the two nations began to break down due to Canada’s 2019 arrest of Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei. Wanzhou was later released.

Recent survey results show that most Canadians view foreign aid as not worth it, considering the fact many of the nations that get funding are known for their government corruption.

Many Canadians believe foreign aid is pointless, with around one-quarter of them supporting reductions in funding, according to a June poll conducted by Global Affairs Canada.

In recent months, China’s alleged meddling in Canada’s federal elections has further errored trust in dealing with the CCP regime.

Indeed, the potential meddling in Canada’s elections by CCP agents has many Canadians worried, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the authoritarian nation as his favorite country other than his own.

A public inquiry into alleged meddling in Canada’s two most recent federal elections by CCP agents is set to start on January 29.

Besides election meddling, China and by extension the CCP has been accused of operating clandestine “police stations” in Canada and other nations.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported that Conservative MPs confirmed that the Chinese CCP operated police “stations” in multiple locations in Canada that allegedly serve to target its citizens abroad, but no one has been held accountable yet for allowing this to happen.

The police stations are currently being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), including “formal diplomatic protests to the Chinese Ambassador.”

In September 2022, LifeSiteNews reported that these stations have been linked to the Communist Party of China’s official law enforcement agency, the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau (PSB).

