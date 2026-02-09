Millions turn off Bad Bunny, tune in to TPUSA’s Super Bowl alternative halftime show

Though he didn't perform in a dress, Bad Bunny's halftime show nonetheless purposefully denigrated white Americans and celebrated a descent into sexual depravity.

(LifeSiteNews) — Millions of Americans turned off Super Bowl LX’s halftime show and tuned into Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA’s) alternative “All-American Halftime Show,” which reportedly attracted over 25 million viewers on YouTube and Rumble alone.

Twelve hours after the dueling halftime shows ended, an online poll taken by left-leaning Hollywood and celebrity news outlet TMZ showed TPUSA’s featured performer, Kid Rock, was preferred to Bad Bunny by 2 to 1, 66.8% to 33.2%.

While Bad Bunny didn’t perform wearing a dress and his halftime show wasn’t overtly dedicated to honoring LGBTQ icons as advertised, he nonetheless delivered a message that is every bit as antithetical and divisive to the United States of America: the purposeful denigration of white Americans and the sexual corruption of kids during a cherished All-American pastime.

The halftime show — no doubt seen by millions of children — celebrated a descent into sexual depravity, with women twerking against men and men grinding against each other in blatant simulated sexual acts.

Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show ft. two homosexuals grinding on each other, as well chicks getting bent over while grinding on guys. I feel bad for the kids, whose parents didn’t change the channel, subjected them to this. This was the worst halftime show of all time. pic.twitter.com/0MaT65TrDu — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny’s midfield sugar cane plantation show was performed entirely in Spanish and showcased the American flag as one among many. Afterward Democratic Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, head of the legislature’s Democrat caucus, went viral for saying that gays and non-whites should band together to “take over the country.”

“Democrats have now fully embraced pan-Latin Americanism as a core part of their party platform,” noted Australian political activist Drew Pavlou, a constant critic of communist influence in the western world. “Third Worldism is unfortunately an increasingly dominant ideological strain within the Democratic Party.”

“There’s nothing confusing at all about the half time show,” wrote Gab founder Andrew Torba of the Bad Bunny performance. “You are being replaced White man—and this is a humiliation ritual to mark and celebrate the occasion.”

‘A disgusting spectacle’

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible,” wrote President Trump on Truth Social, “an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” said the president, “and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country.”

“North Americans didn’t like Bad Bunny,” observed Javier Negre, president of Real America’s Voice, posting a video taken of the unenthused, unentertained crowd at Levi’s Stadium during the Bad Bunny performance.

“They neither danced nor understood him, even though Telemundo said the stadium went wild,” said Negre. “Globalism shelled out a ton of cash for him to sing at the Super Bowl and screw over Trump, but I think it didn’t turn out well for them.”

A los norteamericanos no les gustó tampoco Bad Bunny. Ni bailaron ni lo entendieron a pesar de que Telemundo dijo que el estadio enloqueció. El globalismo puso mucha plata para que cantase en la Superbowl y joder a Trump, pero creo que no le salió bien. pic.twitter.com/WbVCFHVMwJ — Javier Negre (@javiernegre10) February 9, 2026

“I didn’t watch the NFL’s halftime show but I’ve seen the clips here. Just an absolute disgrace and a massive middle finger to the fans to have the entire show in Spanish. Football is an American sport. This is our culture. Our pastime,” declared conservative The Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh on X.

“I was expecting a disgusting spectacle, but it looks even worse than I thought,” he added.

The Bad Bunny halftime show “is the biggest [expletive] you that I’ve ever seen a corporation give to its own consumers,” exclaimed Walsh in a subsequent post.

“Bad Bunny turns vulgarity into a virtue, the objectification of women into merchandise, and empty hedonism into a life project,” said conservative movie star Eduardo Verástegui, a devout Catholic and pro-life, pro-child activist.

Meanwhile, the TPUSA alternative halftime show was the antithesis of the NFL’s.

Kid Rock encouraged millions of viewers to read their Bibles and give their lives to Jesus Christ.

Kid Rock encouraged millions of viewers, who boycotted the Super Bowl Halftime Show ft. Bad Bunny, to read their Bibles & give their lives to Jesus Christ during TPUSA’s All-America Halftime Show 👏 pic.twitter.com/ynw2He95Dg — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 9, 2026

“The NFL having a Super Bowl Halftime Show where their performer sings ENTIRELY in Spanish & waves other nation’s flags, is 100 % a political statement,” wrote christian sports and culture commentator Jon Root.

“Bad Bunny will go down as the worst halftime show in the history of the league,” predicted Root. “America deserved better for its 250th birthday.”

