Milo Yiannopoulos: Normalizing homosexuality within Republican Party is his ‘greatest regret’

The ex-gay touched on one LGBTQ topic after another in a conversation with Tucker Carlson, proclaiming truth, never betraying his Catholic faith, and demonstrating a guileless mind.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a riveting interview with Tucker Carlson, former homosexual Milo Yiannopoulos declared, “Mainstreaming homosexuality within the Republican Party is the great regret of my life, more so than anything I’ve done to my own soul, which is a lot.”

“It’s the great regret of my life because it has given rise to horrors I never imagined,” added the former conservative homosexual provocateur whose willingness to speak the truth triggered riots by leftists on university campuses across the nation a decade ago.

Yiannopoulos sparked even more public outrage when, in early 2021, he shared with LifeSiteNews that he now identified as “ex-gay” and had consecrated his life to St. Joseph. Yiannopoulos has remained faithful to the new life he has found in Jesus Christ and his Catholic faith.

“Lenin said, ‘All revolutionaries come to hate their children.’ Well, the gay horrors that I’ve given birth to, Lady MAGA, Nick Fuentes, I mean, they keep me up at night,” he said. “They keep me up at night,” he repeated.

Yiannopoulos touched on one radioactive LGBTQ topic after another during the course of their 2.5-hour conversation, boldly proclaiming truth, never betraying his Catholic faith, and demonstrating a truly renewed, guileless mind.

The interview has gone viral, having been viewed more than 3 million times in just 24 hours.

Conservative gays in ‘sterile relationships’ ‘buy kids’

He described how post-Obergefell homosexuals, eschewing their once virulently countercultural lives, now seek to be part of the fabric of suburban America. They have become a “grotesque parody,” a “simulacrum of domesticity,” which has, of course, in their never-ending hunger, expanded to include babies.”

He cited popular podcast host and author Dave Rubin — whose libertarian views allow him to be perceived as a conservative — who along with his “husband,” also named David, obtained two newborn baby boys via surrogacy.

“Rubin has like ‘Frankensperm babies,’” said Yiannopoulos, describing in gory detail that Rubin “mixed his effluvia with that of his ‘husband’ … gave it a stir and hoped for the best.”

He recounted how in 2022 the two men had their paid surrogates impregnated via IVF and later posted pictures of themselves on social media holding sonograms of the two children who would be born that August and October.

Never one to mince words, Yiannopoulos said that when he saw those pictures, “I’m like, yeah, (those are the dates of) your damnation. That’s the date you’re counting down to.”

“How is that conservative?” Carlson wondered.

“Because it’s ‘family,’” Yiannopoulos offered. “The sleight of hand that’s going on is: ‘Well, gays are just like everybody else, so we should behave like everybody else, which means we should have kids, and if we can’t physically have kids because our sex is this demonic sterile horror show, then we’ll buy them and then we’ll look like we’ve got it.”

Perhaps in the name of bipartisanship, Yiannopoulos also took aim at former Biden cabinet member and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

Yiannopoulos, who has for years stated very clearly that “nobody is born gay,” suggested that Buttigieg took on the life and identity of a “married” gay man in order to position himself as a 2020 Democrat presidential contender. It was a political calculation.

“His sexuality, like all sex like all homosexuality, is a function, a product, a symptom,” he said. “What is his homosexuality a symptom of? It’s of his vaulting ambition. Buttigieg timed it perfectly so that post Obama, the gay guy with the black kids, perfect presidential candidate.”

Yiannopoulos noted that in years past, men with same-sex attraction would marry a wife and raise children while keeping their attraction suppressed “in the closet.”

“And that’s where gay people should be, by the way, in the closet praying to get better,” he stated.

He went further: For married men dealing with same-sex attraction, “all of the social cues are pushing them to do the what they know that they should be doing, which is working on eradicating these ‘disordered urges’ as the religious religious ex-gays would put it, or ‘unwanted same-sex attraction’ as the reparative therapists would have it. Whatever it is, all of the cues and the pressure is moving them in the right way.”

No such thing as monogamy for ‘married’ homosexual couples

Yiannopoulos averred that what society calls “homosexuality” is “not a sexual orientation. It’s an appetite, an addiction.”

“There is something unsatisfying about gay sex,” Yiannopoulos noted, because one’s sexual organ is “not performing the function for which it was designed.”

“So sex that ends that way cannot possibly be satisfying,” he said. “It’s not permissible spiritually, it’s not satisfying physically,” but “every pleasure that’s a righteous pleasure satisfies you.”

“You cannot make a baby with gay sex. It is spiritually unsatisfying,” he said, and it’s “physically unsatisfying too.”

Their conversation then took a remarkable turn:

That kind of true satisfaction is how “a lot of people describe getting in Holy Communion,” Yiannopoulos said. He continued:

That tiny little wafer, which is complete like you feel like you don’t need to eat, drink, think, pray, or anything else the rest of your whole life, you just feel like perfect in that moment. You are in that brief moment in dialogue with our Lord.

