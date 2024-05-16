Milo Yiannopoulos parts ways with Kanye West over rapper’s plan to start porn company

The ‘ex-gay’ Catholic revert said involvement in porn presents an ‘imminent danger’ to his life as a ‘recovering addict,’ and an ‘unacceptable risk’ to his spiritual health.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ex-gay provocateur and conservative activist Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from Kanye West’s media and apparel company Yeezy, citing the spiritual danger of West’s new porn venture.

When LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen emailed Yiannopoulos the morning of May 1, imploring him not to get involved in West’s porn venture, Yiannopoulos, chief of staff of Yeezy, replied back with a copy of his resignation letter, dated May 1:

Dear Ye, dear Bianca: I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons, but also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual — to say nothing of my sincerely and strongly-held Catholic faith, which precludes the possibility entirely. I tender my resignation, effective immediately. In the event that Yeezy publicly and permanently abandons all future plans to produce, distribute, or profit from obscene content, it would be an honor to serve you again. I am unable to do so while you subject employees to sin and the near occasion of sin on a daily basis.

On April 24, 2024, West announced on social media that he would be launching Yeezy Porn, a pornographic website, despite past claims that pornography “destroyed” his family and his marriage.

West opened up in a 2019 interview about his porn addiction, which he said started after he saw a Playboy magazine left out by his father when he was only five years old. West said the addiction deeply impacted his entire life, even to the point of affecting “almost every choice” he made.

In 2022, he further elaborated, “You know what took my wife from me? The fact that I was married to this beautiful person, but I felt like it wasn’t enough. I felt like I still needed to look at pornography in some way. I’d say to her, ‘Well, stop making these images. Stop breaking the internet.’ You know that original term comes from my ex-wife actually having a nude photo that I didn’t know about that someone used her and put her on a magazine.”

“But there’s somewhere where she’s like, ‘Well, if my husband is looking at this, I still want to be like the girls that are doing this,’” West said. “And this becomes people reliving the traumas, pushing the addiction.”

West’s new porn venture follows his apparent repudiation of Christianity. In March 2024, he said he has “issues with Jesus,” a reversal of a public embrace of Christian beliefs that lasted several years. In 2019, West released the album Jesus is King, and declared that he was “in service to Christ,” and that his “job is to spread the Gospel.”

Yiannopoulos, however, is clearly striving to remain steadfast in his reversion to the Catholic faith, which involved a firm decision to remain chaste, after years of living as an active homosexual. He previously shared with LifeSiteNews that St. Joseph played a pivotal role in this commitment to chastity.

“As an entry point into this way of living, St. Joseph was kind of the perfect point of commonality with all of the things that have preoccupied me professionally and spiritually, as the patriarch, as the spiritual father, as the head of the holy family,” Yiannopoulos said.

He mentioned how devotion to St. Joseph is often recommended by pious people for any man who is a “philanderer … or have some sort of runaway sexual appetite as a man,” in order that one might “come to Christ through St. Joseph because of his perfect representation of virtuous masculinity, and of the heroic manly virtues.”

