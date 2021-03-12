Milo Yiannopoulos’s proclamation as ‘ex-gay Catholic’ heard round the world

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Milo Yiannopoulos’s recent interview with LifeSiteNews went viral around the world, sparking both controversy and praise. Two groups in particular were outraged by Yiannopoulos’s declaration that he is an “ex-gay” consecrating his life to St. Joseph: the LGBT world in general, and pro-gay Republicans in particular.

Many Catholics offered heartfelt prayers for his protection.

Within 24 hours, no less than 30 media outlets amplified Yiannopoulos’ interview, from the Drudge Report, the New York Post, and The Daily Caller; to the UK’s Daily Mail and Independent; to LGBT sites The Advocate and LGBTQ Nation. Reports were published in Spanish, German, Hungarian, and Slovenian.

George Takei — the 83-year-old homosexual actor who played Mr. Sulu on the orginial Star Trek series and who has 3.4 million followers on Twitter — said, “Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos now claims to be ‘ex-gay.’”

“And, as a gay man, I for one am ex-haling a sigh of relief,” added Takei.

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos now claims to be “ex-gay” and, as a gay man, I for one am ex-haling a sigh of relief. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 10, 2021

“Gay Twitter rejoices over Milo Yiannopoulos announcing he’s no longer gay,” blared a headline at Queerty, atop their second report about Milo’s interview. The LGBT site featured one sour tweet after another.

“Thank God Milo Yiannopoulos is coming out as an ‘ex gay,’” said one. “We never wanted him on our team.”

“Sorry heterosexuals he is all yours now.”

Thank God Milo Yiannopoulos is coming out as an "ex gay".

We never wanted him on our team.

Sorry heterosexuals he is all yours now. — MikeisbusyMN ��️‍���� (@MikeisbusyMN) March 10, 2021

“As a massive homosexual, I for one am glad our people are no longer affiliated with Milo Yiannopoulos,” said another.

as a massive homosexual, i for one am glad our people are no longer affiliated with milo yiannopoulos https://t.co/ACLVe2v7Jl — tranny demon hacker (@beka_valentine) March 10, 2021

Perhaps more significant was the response that came from LGBT libertarians who choose to call themselves “conservatives,” and who enjoyed increasing political influence within the GOP during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“‘Ex gay’ is not a thing any more than you can be ‘ex black,’” tweeted Brad Polumbo, a gay contributor to the D.C. Examiner and National Review.

“Ex gay” is not a thing any more than you can be “ex black.” — Brad Polumbo ����⚽️ ��️‍�� (@brad_polumbo) March 11, 2021

“Milo Yiannopoulos claims he is now ‘ex-gay’ in latest grift,” accused The Federalist’s Chad Felix Greene, who is gay.

��

Milo Yiannopoulos claims he is now “ex-gay” in latest grift https://t.co/pAEZsO6tEK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 10, 2021

“Everyone knows this is just Milo’s first step toward female transition. Called it years ago,” snarked Chadwick Moore, a gay man who is a frequent guest on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Everyone knows this is just Milo’s first step toward female transition. Called it years ago. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) March 10, 2021

In a particular vulgar public tweet, David Leatherwood, a gay man seen frequently at Trump LGBT events last fall, posted Yiannopoulos’ LifeSiteNews interview and said:

“Ex gays are just gays who don’t suck d*ck anymore. I said what I said and I meant what I said.”

Ex gays are just gays who don’t suck dick anymore.



I said what I said and I meant what I said ����



Activist Milo Yiannopoulos is now ‘Ex-Gay,’ consecrating his life to St. Joseph | News | LifeSite https://t.co/k338aKhgii — David Leatherwood ���� (@brokebackUSA) March 10, 2021

“I’m pretty good at words. But I have no words,” said Jonah Goldberg, a former FoxNews contributor who now serves as editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.

I’m pretty good at words. But I have no words. https://t.co/sSdqTomx91 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 10, 2021

Many Catholics welcomed Yiannopoulos’s move toward living a chaste life and offered prayerful support.

“He just popped into my head the other day and I said a prayer. He's one of those people who's had it hard and I just want to adopt him,” said popular Catholic blogger, One Mad Mom.

He just popped into my head the other day and I said a prayer. He's one of those people who's had it hard and I just want to adopt him. He admittedly could use more because addiction to whatever is hard. Add him to that prayer list! https://t.co/LXvYqHWXcb — One Mad Mom Blog �� (@OneMadMomBlog) March 10, 2021

“God bless Milo Yiannopoulos,” said Eric Sammons, editor-in-chief of Crisis Magazine.

“Milo needs prayers, as the devil — and his servants here on earth — will work overtime to make him fall away from his new life in Christ,” added Sammons.

God bless Milo Yiannopoulos.



Milo needs prayers, as the devil—and his servants here on earth—will work overtime to make him fall away from his new life in Christ. — Eric Sammons (@EricRSammons) March 10, 2021

“St Joseph pray for Milo & for all caught up in the culture he is leaving,” tweeted Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. “May the Immaculate Virgin Mary & all the saints pray for all of God’s children to ‘repent & believe the Gospel’ God’s grace is abundant & His Love is everlasting.”

St Joseph pray for Milo & for all caught up in the culture he is leaving. May the Immaculate Virgin Mary & all the saints pray for all of God’s children to “repent & believe the Gospel” God’s grace is abundant & His Love is everlasting. https://t.co/VlAvIbbMDt — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) March 10, 2021

“Good for Milo,” tweeted Christine Niles, senior producer at Church Militant.

“Keep him in your prayers. The backlash he'll get from the likes of people like Fr. James Martin (who says ex-gays are not ‘fully integrated’) will not be fun,” she warned.

Good for Milo.



Keep him in your prayers. The backlash he'll get from the likes of people like Fr. James Martin (who says ex-gays are not "fully integrated") will not be fun.https://t.co/POXaFvcciW

— Not My President (@ChristineNiles1) March 9, 2021

