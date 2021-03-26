Milwaukee leaves adopted kids in same home as Democrat judge charged with child porn

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

MILWAUKEE, March 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Wisconsin judge charged last week for possession of child pornography has been barred from unsupervised contact with most children while his case is pending … except for the two children living in his own home with him and his “husband.”

Brett Blomme, a 38-year-old Milwaukee Children’s Court judge, has been charged with seven counts of child porn possession for allegedly uploading 27 videos and pictures of the sexual abuse of children to the internet.

The news shocked many due to Blomme’s job presiding over cases involving children, followed by the revelation that Blomme was president of the Milwaukee-based LGBT group Cream City Foundation (CCF), which has been a financial sponsor of Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events in which cross-dressers read to children at public libraries, often with sexually suggestive undertones as well as messages reinforcing the notions that gender is fluid and subjective.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Blomme faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision, and, while currently out of jail on bond, has been ordered “not to use social media or file-sharing capabilities on the internet and not to have any unsupervised contact with minor children other than his own.”

That last detail caught the attention of children’s rights advocates Katy Faust and Stacy Manning, who asked at The Federalist, “Were these children placed with these two men because of the mistaken belief that these adults had a ‘right to adopt,’ or because it truly was in the best interest of these children?”

“Given these new revelations, we’d be willing to wager that this placement was influenced by a bureaucratic desire to appear tolerant and inclusive rather than prioritizing a home that would satisfy these children’s natural longing for both paternal and maternal love,” Faust and Manning argued.

Blomme was an active donor to various Wisconsin Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, all of whom now say they will give the amounts they received to charity, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Conservative commentator Dan O’Donnell noted that Blomme has been worked for, been photographed with, and received endorsements from various state Democrats over the years, including Barrett, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, and Milwaukee Alderwoman and former State Assemblywoman JoCasta Zamarripa.