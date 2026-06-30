Minneapolis legalizes gay bathhouses 38 years after AIDS-era public health ban

LGBT activists are hoping taxpayers will help finance their gay sex bathhouses, which were shut down decades ago to slow the spread of AIDS.

(LifeSiteNews) — Minneapolis leaders have legalized gay bathhouses – used as venues for anonymous sexual encounters – after a 38-year ban, first instituted to combat the spread of AIDS among homosexuals.

Mayor Jacob Frey hailed the reversal as a victory for the LGBT movement.

“Minneapolis stands with our LGBTQIA+ neighbors – we always will,” Frey wrote on X. “That’s why I’m proud to have stood with members of the City Council and community advocates to sign the Bathhouse Repeal Ordinance and Pride in Policy package into law.”

Other leaders praised the repeal as a victory for same-sex attracted individuals and others with disordered sexual desires.

“Our LGBTQ2S+ communities have long been advocating for this policy,” Councilmember Robin Wonsley said, according to CBS News. “Our former president, Councilmember Jenkins, the first black trans woman to sit on this body and in that particular leadership role, spent years advocating for this policy.”

Fellow councilman Jason Chavez likewise portrayed the ban as discriminatory.

“These are places of refuge and I think it’s important to acknowledge that these establishments were even picketed by signs that said ‘AIDs kill’ and ‘avoid gay bathhouses,'” Councilmember Jason Chavez said in June. “What we’re doing today is clearing the path for a proper public health and zoning framework to follow in the future.”

However, others have noted that the prohibitions were supported by some in the gay community who worried about the spread of AIDS and wanted to keep people safe.

“The prohibition on the adult facilities known for hosting sexual activity with strangers was originally passed in the city in 1988 as a response to the AIDS epidemic,” Breitbart reported. “Local leaders, including those who identified as gay, deemed the bathhouses too risky to be open to the public due to the rampant spread of disease.”

Pro-LGBT leaders say they look forward to building new bathhouses, hopefully with taxpayer financing.

“Now the real work begins taking the necessary steps to build a bathhouse,” activist Dylan Boyer said, as reported by MPR News. “I’m looking forward to working alongside the council and mayor’s office to ensure public health funding and strategies are a foundational pillar of future bathhouses in Minneapolis.”

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