Minneapolis pro-life pregnancy center ‘badly vandalized’ by pro-abortion extremists

MINNEAPOLIS (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-life pregnancy center in Minnesota suffered substantial vandalism and threatening messages over the weekend.
The Minneapolis First Care center became the latest victim of pro-abortion violence on Friday night, sustaining smashed windows and graffiti messages from the terrorist group Jane’s Revenge.
“We are deeply saddened by the vandalism that occurred and trust those responsible will be held accountable,” Tammy Kocher, executive director of the center’s parent organization, wrote in a March 4 news release. “We are fully committed to continue serving the Phillips community, as well as at all our centers, with the holistic compassion and care families deserve.”
The damage included broken windows and spray-painted messages, including “if abortions arn’t [sic] safe neither r u.” Another part of the building was sprayed with the words “Jane was here.”
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to stop beating around the bush and finally issue a formal statement condemning the violent riots and attacks on pro-life institutions across our country in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade.
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
Review a FULL LIST of other appalling attacks HERE.
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition calling on Joe Biden to condemn these rioters, and direct the U.S. Department of Justice to take action that will hold them accountable for their actions under the law.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'‘Rise up, fight back’: Pro-abortion protesters descend upon Justice Alito’s house over imminent abortion ruling' (LifeSiteNews)
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock
A media brief from the Minneapolis Police Department stated that “officers from the 3rd precinct were flagged down by a Metro Transit bus driver reporting two individuals damaging the property.” Police “responded to the site but found no one” and then “made contact with building security to take a report and processed the scene for evidence.”
No arrests have been made and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Public information officer Adam Kennedy told LifeSiteNews that “there are no updates” and that the police department will be “exploring all possibilities throughout the course of the investigation.”
“We’re gonna continue to serve this neighborhood here in south Minneapolis,” Carl Nelson, president of First Care centers’ parent organization New Life Family Services, said in a video filmed on site Saturday morning. “It grieves our hearts that this has happened. And if you think of First Care today, pray for us.”
Both Nelson and Kocher explained that the First Care centers — which have five locations in the state — provide “100,000 diapers, baby clothes, car seats, strollers, and other supplies every year to families in need.” Social workers “support more than 2,000 women” in a given year as they navigate issues such as homelessness, domestic violence, and mental health trials alongside motherhood and pregnancy. The pro-life group is “funded entirely by private donations.”
The pro-life centers offer a variety of services, including ultrasounds, abortion pill reversal, adoption services, parenting support, and post-abortion healing.
First Care is the latest addition to a long list of crisis pregnancy centers that have been victims of vandalism and threats in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision. During the first month after the leaked Supreme Court opinion, pro-abortion extremists targeted over 20 pro-life pregnancy centers with violence. Throughout the summer, numerous accounts of firebombing and threatening graffiti messages were claimed to be the efforts of pro-abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge.
In June 2022, days before the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the group “promised to take increasingly drastic measures” against pro-life organizations. They demanded that groups dedicated to protecting both mothers and babies abandon their mission within 30 days of the threat. Amid the violence, Republican lawmakers called on federal law enforcement agencies to investigate Jane’s Revenge and classify members of the group as “domestic terrorists.”
As of September, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had yet to make any arrests in connection with pro-abortion attacks for which Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility. Instead, the agency has focused efforts on raiding peaceful and innocent pro-lifers, such as the heavily armed stunts conducted against Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn, who were both taken into custody in front of their young children.
RELATED
FBI director estimates 70% of abortion-related, post-Roe violence has targeted pro-life centers, churches
FBI releases video of firebombing attack on pregnancy center, charges could follow
Violence against pro-lifers 22 times higher than against abortion advocates since Roe reversal: data