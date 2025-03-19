News

Minneapolis to pay $450k for pro-life group’s legal fees after barring it from sidewalk activism

The City of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $450,000 in attorney fees for a pro-life group a court determined had its right to activism violated by a city ordinance that sought to create 'buffer zones' around abortion mills.
LifeSiteNews
LifeSiteNews staff
(LifeSiteNews) — The City of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $450,000 in attorney fees for a pro-life group who was unconstitutionally barred from carrying out sidewalk counseling near a Planned Parenthood abortion mill in 2023.

“On Thursday the Minneapolis City Council signed off on the agreement to pay the attorneys at the Thomas More Society, which represented Pro-Life Action Ministries,” Minnesota Public Radio reported on March 13, detailing that the city has agreed to pay $450,000 in legal fees on behalf of the group.

The payout comes after a court ruled in favor of Pro-Life Action Ministries in late 2024. The pro-lifers had sued the city in 2023 when they were prohibited from carrying out their sidewalk activism near a Planned Parenthood because of a 2022 city ordinance that had implemented so-called “buffer zones” around abortion mills to prevent pro-life demonstrations.

Attorneys with the Thomas More Society successfully petitioned the court on behalf of Pro-Life Action Ministries, with the city agreeing to pay the group’s legal fees as well as change the wording of the ordinance to allow for pro-life activism.

