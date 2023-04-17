Minneapolis will allow Muslims to blast call to prayer at 3:30am

Minneapolis residents can now hear Muslim calls to prayer five times a day, from 3:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) — Minneapolis is set to amend its amplified noise ordinance to accommodate Muslims who want to blast a 3:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. call to prayer for six minutes.

An amendment passed the Minneapolis city council last week that eliminates the restriction on religious sounds. There used to be a restriction from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Mayor Jacob Frey supports the proposal and intends to sign if it passes the council,” Axios reported.

The Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations supported the amendment.

“This is a historic victory for religious freedom and pluralism for our entire nation. We thank the members of the Minneapolis City Council for setting this great example, and we urge other cities to follow it,” Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the group, said in a statement.

“The push to change the city law was led by the council’s three Muslim members, Jeremiah Ellison, Aisha Chughtai and Jamal Osman” and passed unanimously, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

“The adhan can be heard in other U.S. cities with large Muslim communities. In Detroit most calls to prayer are broadcast inside mosques,” the Star Tribune reported. “In the Detroit suburbs of Hamtramck and Dearborn, though, some broadcasts are done publicly, according to CAIR national.”

“Minneapolis has at least 20 mosques and the state is home to more than 150,000 Muslims,” the Minnesota publication reported.

Attempts by Catholic leaders, including Pope Francis, to build relationships with Islam have come under criticism.

Cardinal Raymond Burke stated in 2016:

[W]e don’t respect the truth about what Islam teaches and what, for instance, the Catholic Church teaches, and we just make these general statements, we’re all believing in the same God and so forth, and this is not helpful and ultimately it will be the end of Christianity, meaning nothing has changed in the Islamic agenda from prior times in which our ancestors in the faith have had to fight to save Christianity. And why? Because they saw that Islam was attacking sacred truths, including the sacred places of our redemption.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider has also stated:

That we Catholics adore with the Muslims the one God is not true. We don’t adore with them. In the act of adoration, we always adore the Holy Trinity, we don’t simply adore ‘the one God’ but the Holy Trinity consciously… Islam rejects the Holy Trinity. When Muslims adore, they do not adore on the supernatural level of faith.

Furthermore, Catholic historian Hillaire Belloc warned in 1929 that “[w]e shall almost certainly have to reckon with Islam in the near future. Perhaps, if we lose our Faith, it will rise.”

