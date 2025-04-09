Minnesota becomes 11th state to pursue ban on use of mRNA-based vaccines

Lawmakers in Minnesota have introduced legislation to impose $500 fines on anyone who distributes mRNA-based vaccines within their borders.

(LifeSiteNews) – Lawmakers in Minnesota introduced legislation to ban the use of mRNA-based vaccines within their borders, part of a trend spanning 11 states so far.

HF 3152 states that “(n)o person shall provide or administer a gene-based vaccine to another person in this state,” defined as a “vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology, modified messenger ribonucleic acid technology, self-amplifying messenger ribonucleic acid technology, or deoxyribonucleic acid technology.”

Violators would face a $500 fine per offense as well as possible disciplinary action by the relevant state medical licensing body.

The bill was introduced April 7 and no action has been taken yet but is unlikely to make it out of a state legislature divided between a Democrat Senate and evenly divided House, much less be signed into law by far-left Democrat Governor (and failed 2024 vice presidential nominee) Tim Walz.

Still, the effort marks the 11th state to introduce such a bill, according to McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, although Axios reported that none have become law so far. Since the start of 2025, Idaho, Iowa, and Montana have introduced similar legislation.

“If I was a manufacturer of car tires and they delammed at 1,000 miles, I should be liable for that,” said Iowa state Sen. Doug Campbell, whose bill started as an outright ban but was modified into a requirement that mRNA shot manufacturers waive liability protections.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 38,541 deaths, 220,494 hospitalizations, 22,247 heart attacks, and 28,908 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of March 28, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) CDC researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April 2024, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, and offered several theories for a causal link.

In January, a long-awaited Florida grand jury report on the COVID vaccine manufacturers found that while only a miniscule percentage of the millions of vaccinations resulted in serious harm based on the data it had access to, such events do occur, and there are “profound and serious issues” in pharmaceutical companies’ review process, including reluctance to share what evidence of adverse events they did find.

All eyes are currently on President Donald Trump and his health team, helmed by Robert F. Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services. As one of the country’s most vocal critics of the COVID establishment and vaccines more generally, his nomination brought hope that the second Trump administration will take a critical reassessment of the shots that the returning president has previously embraced, although most of Kennedy’s comments since joining Trump have focused on other issues, such as conventional vaccines and harmful food additives, and during confirmation hearings he called Operation Warp Speed an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

Trump has given mixed signals as to the prospects of reconsidering the shots and has nominated both critics and defenders of establishment COVID measures for a number of administration roles.

