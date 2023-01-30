Minnesota Democrats pass extreme bill to legalize abortions until birth

Expected to be signed into law, Minnesota’s PRO Act would allow abortion at any stage for any reason, including partial-birth abortion.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) –The Minnesota Senate on Saturday passed a bill that will allow abortion for any reason up until birth, putting the state on par with “China and North Korea,” as one pro-life leader pointed out.

Now expected to be signed into law by Democratic Governor Tim Walz, who has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood, the so-called Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act asserts a woman’s “fundamental right” to “obtain an abortion.”

The bill further forbids Minnesota localities from enacting protections for the unborn that would impose any “more restrictive” limits on abortion, meaning anything that would ban even partial-birth abortion, as lawmakers earlier decided.

Earlier this month, Republicans proposed amendments to the PRO Act that would have limit late-term and partial-birth abortions, but they were rejected by the Democrat-controlled Minnesota House Health Finance and Policy Committee.

Senators approved the bill by just a one-vote margin, 34-33, according to LifeNews, while it passed the Minnesota House 69-65, a nearly party-line vote.

— Article continues below Petition — PRO-LIFE BOYCOTT: Demand CVS and Walgreens STOP Selling Abortion Pills! Show Petition Text 10678 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW. Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS. Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy? Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities! SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable! We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late. These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods! SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores! SIGN NOW and send a clear message! MORE INFORMATION: CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Tim Miller, executive director of Pro-Life Action Ministries Action, has warned that once the bill becomes law, it means “An unborn child can be murdered up to one second before they leave their mother’s birth canal.”

“There will be no requirement for an abortion to take place in a clinic setting and a doctor is no longer needed,” said Miller, who also pointed out it will mean “a school counselor can take a student to an abortion clinic without their parents’ knowledge.”

The bill’s disregard for parental consent to abortion has led Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, to decry what she says is the bill’s facilitation of sex trafficking.

The lack of parental involvement allows the most heinous of criminals—human and sex traffickers—to hide behind the doors of the unlicensed, uninspected abortion facility,” said Blaeser, reported LifeNews. “These traffickers are happily watching this legislature advance extreme, unfettered abortion bills that enable them to continue to traffic their victims.”

“The absolutist extremism of this bill would put Minnesota in the company of just a handful of countries worldwide, among them China and North Korea,” Blaeser has also pointed out in a statement. “Mothers and babies deserve a far more humane and compassionate approach.”

Minnesota Representative Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, says the bill was provoked by last year’s Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision.

“What we saw was a need after Roe v. Wade was struck down this past summer, to codify the rights we currently have in Minnesota into the statutory law to provide that extra layer of protection,” said McEwen, according to CBS News.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Democrat state Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, has defended the radical legislation with the declaration, “I know that not every positive pregnancy test is a celebration and not every ultrasound appointment ends with good news. I, as a politician, have no business making that decision for someone else.”

Minnesota Republican lawmakers, however, vehemently disagree.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson had denounced the PRO Act as “the most extreme bill in the country regarding youth sterilization, late-term abortions, and public liability for a vast array of reproductive services.”

LifeNews had noted that other anti-life legislation has been introduced in Minnesota, including H.F. 91/S.F. 70, which would “repeal a law protecting newborns who survive abortion.”

Share











