Minnesota pregnancy center vandalized by Jane’s Revenge in latest act of pro-abortion violence

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) – Militant pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge attacked a Minnesota pregnancy center as pro-abortion attacks continue to increase across the country.
During the night of June 15, radical Jane’s Revenge activists attacked the Minneapolis-based office of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, smashing windows and leaving the message “abortion is liberation” in red paint.
Last night the MCCL office was vandalized for the second time in recent weeks. But we are grateful that we are all safe. As #SCOTUS prepares to rule in #DobbsVsJackson, please pray for the safety of the justices and of MCCL and other pro-life groups. pic.twitter.com/1Oxm3uORF2
— MCCL (@MCCL_org) June 15, 2022
“Last night the MCCL office was vandalized for the second time in recent weeks. But we are grateful that we are all safe,” the organization tweeted.
“As #SCOTUS prepares to rule in #DobbsVsJackson, please pray for the safety of the justices and for MCCL and other pro-life groups,” it continued.
Although the office was vandalized on May 9 as well, a spokesperson for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life told Fox News Digital that the organization remains “undeterred in our pro-life work.”
“Despite this targeting, we are grateful that all of us here are safe,” the spokesperson said. “We are taking precautions going forward and are undeterred in our pro-life work. We appreciate prayers and support for MCCL and other pro-life groups during this time.”
Last week, the radical group declared “open season” on pro-lifers, promising to escalate their violent attacks.
RELATED: FBI investigating slew of pro-abortion attacks against pro-life centers, churches
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent.
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong.
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today,
MORE INFORMATION:
Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews
Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead
**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.**
As the Supreme Court moves closer to publishing its opinion and overturning Roe v. Wade, pro-abortion radicals have become more violent, with Jane’s Revenge responsible for many of the attacks.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned of potential terrorist violence over the pending decision on Roe v. Wade, claiming that pro-life supporters as well as pro-abortion activists have been encouraging violence, despite no evidence of violence or threat of violence committed by the pro-life side.
Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to publicly denounce illegal protests at homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices. Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, claimed that the White House encourages “peaceful” protests “outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position.”
One protest occurred just hours after an armed man who intended to kill pro-life justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside the justice’s home.
There have been over 20 attacks on pregnancy centers across the U.S. since the draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.