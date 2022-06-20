News

Minnesota pregnancy center vandalized by Jane’s Revenge in latest act of pro-abortion violence

Jane’s Revenge activists attacked the office of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, smashing windows and leaving the message ‘abortion is liberation.’
Featured Image
 MCCL/Twitter

Clare
Marie
Merkowsky
Clare Marie Merkowsky
Comments 
0

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (LifeSiteNews) – Militant pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge attacked a Minnesota pregnancy center as pro-abortion attacks continue to increase across the country.  

During the night of June 15, radical Jane’s Revenge activists attacked the Minneapolis-based office of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, smashing windows and leaving the message “abortion is liberation” in red paint.  

“Last night the MCCL office was vandalized for the second time in recent weeks. But we are grateful that we are all safe,” the organization tweeted. 

“As #SCOTUS prepares to rule in #DobbsVsJackson, please pray for the safety of the justices and for MCCL and other pro-life groups,” it continued. 

Although the office was vandalized on May 9 as well, a spokesperson for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life told Fox News Digital that the organization remains “undeterred in our pro-life work.” 

“Despite this targeting, we are grateful that all of us here are safe,” the spokesperson said. “We are taking precautions going forward and are undeterred in our pro-life work. We appreciate prayers and support for MCCL and other pro-life groups during this time.” 

Last week, the radical group declared “open season” on pro-lifers, promising to escalate their violent attacks.   

RELATED: FBI investigating slew of pro-abortion attacks against pro-life centers, churches

As the Supreme Court moves closer to publishing its opinion and overturning Roe v. Wade, pro-abortion radicals have become more violent, with Jane’s Revenge responsible for many of the attacks.  

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned of potential terrorist violence over the pending decision on Roe v. Wade, claiming that pro-life supporters as well as pro-abortion activists have been encouraging violence, despite no evidence of violence or threat of violence committed by the pro-life side.    

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to publicly denounce illegal protests at homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices. Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, claimed that the White House  encourages “peaceful” protests “outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position.”  

One protest occurred just hours after an armed man who intended to kill pro-life justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside the justice’s home.    

There have been over 20 attacks on pregnancy centers across the U.S. since the draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.  

Comments

