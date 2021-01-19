‘Miraculous’ ivermectin approved for use in the US for the treatment of COVID-19

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

BETHESDA, Maryland, January 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) —Following the diligent efforts of physicians associated with a group called Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has upgraded their recommendation for the “miraculous” drug ivermectin, making it an option for use in treating COVID-19 within the United States.

The result comes one week after Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory—founding members of the FLCCC, along with Dr. Andrew Hill, researcher and consultant to the World Health Organization (WHO), presented their data before the NIH Treatment Guidelines Panel.

A press release from FLCCC explains the “new designation upgraded the status of ivermectin from ‘against’ [the drug’s use] to ‘neither for nor against,’ which is the same recommendation given to monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, both widely used across the nation.”

“By no longer recommending against ivermectin use,” the statement said, “doctors should feel more open in prescribing ivermectin as another therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19. This may clear its path towards FDA [Food and Drug Administration] emergency use approval.”

“Ivermectin is one of the world’s safest, cheapest and most widely available drugs,” explained Dr. Kory, President of the FLCCC Alliance. “The studies we presented to the NIH revealed high levels of statistical significance showing large magnitude benefit in transmission rates, need for hospitalization, and death. What’s more, the totality of trials data supporting ivermectin is without precedent.”

In its January 14 updated statement regarding the use of ivermectin, NIH indicated they will continue to evaluate additional trials as they are released.

“We are encouraged that the NIH has moved off of its August 27 recommendation against the use of ivermectin for COVID-19,” continued Kory. “That recommendation was made just as the numerous compelling studies for ivermectin were starting to roll in. New studies are still coming in, and as they are received and reviewed, it is our hope that the NIH’s recommendation for the use of ivermectin will be the strongest recommendation for its use as possible.”

Last month Dr. Kory and his team testified before the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee in favor of authorizing ivermectin, a Nobel Prize–winning anti-parasitic agent, for early treatment of the novel coronavirus. In his impassioned presentation, Dr. Kory explained that ivermectin “basically obliterates transmission of this virus,” with “miraculous effectiveness.”

Ivermectin has been the subject of dozens of studies and anecdotal success stories since it was found to reduce COVID-19 in a laboratory last June.

“I've been treating COVID pretty much every single day since the onset,” Kory said at the December hearing. “When I say ‘miracle’ I do not use that term lightly[.] ... [T]hat is a scientific recommendation based on mountains of data that has emerged in the last three months.”

Such data emanates from places like India, the second most populated nation in the world, which embraced the treatment protocol advanced by FLCCC, and has watched its case and fatalities rate drop in “steep decline.” Though India has four times the population of the U.S., it has less than half of the coronavirus related deaths.

Other examples come from Bangladesh, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and several other South American countries, all of which have demonstrated the effectiveness of ivermectin.

Though FLCCC is encouraged by NIH’s movement to neutrality on this treatment, it asserts that their current stance remains “out of alignment with the known clinical, epidemiological, and observational data” which should compel them “to provide more specific guidance in support of the use of ivermectin in COVID-19,” and they provide a detailed analysis of the agency’s conclusions to that effect.

