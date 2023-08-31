Misguided notions of ‘freedom’ distort what it means to be human

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life lawyer Christopher Ferrara will be joining fellow Catholics at the Rome Life Forum this fall, representing The Fatima Center and giving followers a chance to meet him at the event.

The conference will be held from October 31 through November 1 – immediately after the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality – and will focus on confronting the evils of the Deep Church and Deep State and their involvement in the Great Reset agenda. Attendees will be able to actively participate in forum strategy sessions alongside guest speakers, including Cardinal Gerhard Müller, The Remnant’s Michael Matt and LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen.

“I am honored to be participating in this important event in the Eternal City,” Ferrara told LifeSiteNews in an emailed statement. “My hope is that it will be a signal gathering for the movement by Catholics to oppose what is now obviously an accelerating trend remarked by Pope Benedict during his address to bishops gathered in Rome in October 2005.”

Ferrara went on to quote the late pontiff when he said, “Moral consensus is collapsing, consensus without which juridical and political structures cannot function… The Lord is also crying out to our ears… ‘If you do not repent, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place.”

“The time is now for Catholics to counter what Benedict rightly described as a ‘fatal misunderstanding of freedom… [that] actually undermines man’s freedom and ultimately destroys it,’” Ferrara added. “This conference will, I hope and pray, be an important step in that direction.”

Defending Catholic teaching and rights

After earning undergraduate and law degrees from Fordham University by 1977 at age 25, Ferrara has practiced general law alongside trial and appellate litigation in his home state of New York as well as New Jersey. In 1990, his work shifted to focus on representing Catholics in civil and criminal cases as he founded the American Catholic Lawyers Association (ACLA).

The nonprofit organization – of which Ferrara is the president and chief counsel – is “dedicated to the free legal defense of the Faith and the rights of Catholics in America.” According to its mission statement, it was founded “as a Catholic answer to the American Civil Liberties Union and other left-liberal activist groups.” Its focus areas include “pro bono federal and state court litigation,” “defense of the faith in public discourse and debate” and “Catholic apologetics.”

Ferrara has successfully represented pro-life activists facing violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and also works on cases related to religious freedom and parental rights. The father of six joined the Thomas More Society in 2020 as special counsel. In addition to contributing articles to The Fatima Center, The Latin Mass and The Remnant, Ferrara has written several books, including “Liberty, The God that Failed,” “The Secret Still Hidden” and “False Friends of Fatima.”

In 2021, he represented 17 doctors and nurses in a lawsuit against the state of New York, challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandates whose instigators rejected religious exemptions. The same year, Ferrara joined LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen to discuss the Vatican’s restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass.

More recently, the lawyer criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James for filing a claim against several Red Rose Rescuers – pro-life activists who enter abortion facility waiting rooms in a final attempt to persuade abortion-minded women to choose life – alleging they violated the FACE Act.

Additional details about the Rome Life Forum, including the cost of tickets and schedule of events, can be found here.

