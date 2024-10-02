Missiles fly over Jerusalem. Pray for peace in the Holy Land

LifeSiteNews asks readers to take a moment now to pray for an end to the escalation of violence and for lasting peace in the Holy Land.

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews has obtained eerie footage of missiles flying over Jerusalem, prompting us to remind readers to pray for peace in the Middle East.

Today LifeSiteNews was sent four videos that a trusted source tells us were filmed by a Palestinian Christian family in Jerusalem. According to mainstream media reports, Iran shelled Israel last night, aiming for targets across the country. In the footage we obtained, dozens of missiles appear to fly over an urban center, falling in the distance as the onlookers shout in Arabic and laugh. A woman seems to mention Bethlehem.

Please pray! These are scenes of the bombing in the Holy Land from yesterday. Give us Thy peace O Lord!!! pic.twitter.com/CGvLdagP3M — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) October 2, 2024

As LifeSiteNews confirms the provenance of these videos and has them translated, we ask our readers to take a moment now to pray for an end to the escalation of violence and for lasting peace in the Holy Land.

Developing….

