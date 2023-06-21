Mississippi AG launches donation campaign for crisis pregnancy centers ahead of Dobbs anniversary

The donation drive being spearheaded by AG Lynn Fitch is an opportunity for pro-lifers around the country to contribute to families in need.

(LifeSiteNews) – The attorney general of Mississippi announced this week a collaborative Dobbs Donation Drive for pro-life pregnancy centers across the country, launched in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch, whose defense of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban led to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision that there is no Constitutional “right” to abortion in America, announced the initiative in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Pro-lifers are anticipating the one-year anniversary of the historic ruling, which falls on Saturday, June 24.

“One year ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned policy making about this very important issue to the people with the Mississippi Dobbs decision,” Fitch began her brief video message. “The task now falls to us to pass the laws that match the compassion in our hearts, to pass the laws that both empower women and promote life.”

In celebration of the 1-year anniversary of Dobbs, I’m hosting a multistate donation drive for the pregnancy centers who empower women and protect life everyday. Let’s fulfill their wish lists and ensure these centers have the resources they need! https://t.co/SRkX0pIbxU… pic.twitter.com/rfHLcBktVo — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) June 20, 2023

“Across the United States, there are about 3,000 pregnancy centers,” Fitch continued. “These centers provide loving care and practical support to women and their babies, before and after birth. These centers are usually staffed by volunteers, and they rely on the generosity of others to support their good work.”

She told listeners that her team is joining forces with pro-life organizations and attorneys general throughout the U.S. to gather donations for crisis pregnancy centers in numerous states. The goal of the drive is “showing these centers that we appreciate the work that they do” and “showing these women and children that we’re here for them.”

The Dobbs Donation Drive is sponsored by Heartbeat International, Her PLAN (Pregnancy and Life Alliance Network, which is part of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America), and The Empowerment Project. States which are listed as part of the campaign are Mississippi, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

To participate, pro-lifers are encouraged to select a state from the website, which includes a list of crisis pregnancy centers in the given states along with a wish list for each. From the registry, participants may select as many or as few items they wish to purchase as material help for the pro-life center. All donations are sent directly to the facilities, which are in turn distributed to women and children in need.

“We asked the Court for this job,” Fitch said at the end of her message. “Let’s show them how we’re rising to the challenge: empowering women and promoting life.”

The Dobbs Donation Drive comes amid a slew of initiatives and legislation to promote life in post-Roe America. In Mississippi, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves recently signed eight bills which will increase state support for alternatives to abortion. Similarly, crisis pregnancy centers in Tennessee were given up to $100 million, as Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced in February.

After pro-life laws were established in Texas, locals bought a building previously used to murder the unborn and transformed it into a parenting support center. In April, a Florida hockey team donated ticket proceeds to local pro-life pregnancy organizations.

