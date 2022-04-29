Mississippi bans vaccine passports, requires religious exemptions for employer jab mandates

JACKSON, Mississippi (LifeSiteNews) – The governor of Mississippi signed legislation recently that prohibits vaccine mandates by government entities.
House Bill 1509, signed on April 21, declares it “unlawful discriminatory practice” for state agencies, including public universities, to “deny to a person any” access or services on the basis of the “person’s COVID-19 vaccination status or whether the person has an immunity passport.”
It also prohibits government agencies from instituting vaccine mandates for current employees and as a condition of employment for future applicants. The law also prohibits public and private schools from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of attendance.
Health care facilities can ask for someone’s vaccine status for the purpose of making “reasonable accommodation measures to protect the safety and health of employees, patients, visitors, and other persons from COVID-19.”
Employers must also recognize “a sincerely held religious objection” to a vaccine requirement.
“Government shouldn’t be in the business of forcing Americans to choose between the COVID-19 vaccine & putting food on their tables, sending their kids to school, or visiting a small business,” Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, wrote on Twitter. “I’m proud to sign HB 1509 which protects Mississippians’ medical and religious freedoms.”
Many pro-life people have objections to the abortion-tainted jabs. Others have concerns about the safety of the vaccines and their efficacy.
Vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the COVID jabs stop infection or transmission. This is underlined by a recent outbreak among President Biden’s staff, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who contracted COVID despite having received four jabs.
COVID vaccine manufactures do not even claim their shots reduce hospitalization. The measurement of success instead is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.