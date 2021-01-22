Mississippi bill would classify abortion as murder

JACKSON, Mississippi, January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Mississippi bill would make it a felony to commit abortions.

“Anyone who purposefully, knowingly or recklessly performs or attempts to perform or induce an abortion shall be guilty of murder and punished as provided by law for such crime,” House Bill 338 would amend Mississippi law to say.

House Bill 338 would also amend Mississippi law to say:

A person who sells, lends, gives away, or in any manner exhibits, or offers to sell, lend, or give away, or has in his or her possession with intent to sell, lend, or give away, or advertises or offers for sale, loan or distribution any instrument or article, or any drug or medicine, for causing unlawful abortion; or who writes or prints, or causes to be written or printed, a card, circular, pamphlet, advertisement, or notice of any kind, or gives information orally, stating when, where, how, of whom, or by what means such article or medicine can be purchased or obtained, or who manufactures any such article or medicine, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, be imprisoned for not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years in the State Penitentiary and fined not more than Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000.00) but not less than Twenty-five Thousand Dollars ($25,000.00).

This is not Mississippi lawmakers’ first attempt at outlawing abortion in the Magnolia state. In 2018, a law banning most abortions at 15 weeks was passed but then blocked by judge less than 24 hours later. A federal appeals court ruled that the abortion ban was unconstitutional. In response, Mississippi lawmakers filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is slated to decide today whether it will hear the case, which, if the court decides to hear the case and upholds the pro-life law, could overturn Roe v. Wade. Today is also the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that imposed abortion on demand across all 50 states in 1973.

Father Stephen Imbarrato, founder and director of LifeMinistiesUS, told LifeSiteNews he supports the Mississippi bill.

Imbarrato travels the country in his RV to minister to frontline pro-life activists. On the anniversary of Roe v Wade, he will be offering a thanksgiving Mass in St Louis, to celebrate that Missouri is abortion-free.

“I am an abortion abolitionist which means I support all decisive strategies to end daily mass murder of preborn children,” Imbarrato said in regards to the Mississippi bill. “May this bill be passed and then forced to the Supreme Court of the United States so they may finally end this constitutional crisis and national tragedy,” which is “the government-sanctioned, government-protected, government- funded (with our taxes) murder of the preborn.”

