Mississippi considers bill banning abortions based on sex, race, disability of baby

JACKSON, Mississippi, March 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Mississippi House is considering a bill that would ban abortions sought because of a baby’s race, sex, or disability.

Called the Life Equality Act of 2020 (HB 1295), the legislation would require abortionists to notate in a patient’s medical records that the abortion was not being committed because of a baby’s suspected genetic abnormalities, race, or sex. Such abortions would only be allowed if there was a “medical emergency.” Rep. Carolyn Crawford authored the bill, which made it out of Judiciary Committee B by voice vote on March 3, 2020.

In 2012, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 246-168 to ban sex-selective abortions. Indiana passed a prenatal non-discrimination law in 2016, signed by then-Governor Mike Pence, which is currently blocked from going into effect by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is letting stand a lower court ruling against it. But the current abortion case before the Supreme Court – related to a Louisiana law that requires abortionists to have admitting privileges at a local hospital – could result in a number of outcomes for state-level pro-life legislation.

“Every single life is worthy of protection and we view this as a great way to start protecting every baby from abortion,” Students for Life Action wrote in support of the bill. “In Mississippi, we do not stand for the discrimination of preborn children on the basis of their genetics.”

Pro-life advocates argue that babies who doctors say will be born with disabilities are disproportionally targeted for abortion, and point to data showing minority babies are targeted by the abortion industry. A 2015 investigation by Live Action showed Planned Parenthood gladly accepting race-based donations, with one employee telling someone posing as a potential donor, “You sure can donate specifically to the abortion of a black baby.”

Live Action also conducted an undercover investigation of sex-selective abortion in America, which revealed that Planned Parenthood and independent abortion facilities went along with the practice, even in states like Arizona, where it is a felony.

Sex-and-disability-based abortions are also a problem abroad. China’s population control efforts – originally the One-Child Policy, now the Two-Child Policy – have led to the deaths of millions of female babies before birth. Countries like Iceland boast an almost 100 percent abortion rate of babies with Down syndrome.

Students for Life Action is urging concerned citizens to contact their representatives here and here.