Mississippi gov. declares June ‘Sanctity of Life Month’ for second straight year after Roe reversal

(LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Mississippi has declared June 2023 to be Sanctity of Life Month, marking the state’s second since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves issued a proclamation on Tuesday, urging “all citizens to celebrate the Sanctity of Life from the unborn to natural death, dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every individual with immeasurable worth and potential.”

Reeves began the proclamation by lamenting the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade and the 1992 ruling Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which together resulted in “elective abortion end[ing] the lives of over 63 million unborn children, and in some cases, their mothers as well—nearly a complete generation lost to humanity.”

“We have a firm conviction that each life is precious and each individual is created in the image of God, as Psalm 139:13-14 reads: ‘For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.’”

Reeves also quoted President Ronald Reagan’s proclamation of the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day in January 1984, when he said that “the values and freedoms we cherish as Americans rest on our fundamental commitment to the sanctity of human life.”

“The first of all ‘unalienable rights’ affirmed by our Declaration of Independence is the right to life itself, a right the Declaration states has been endowed by our Creator on all human beings—whether young or old, weak or strong, healthy or handicapped,” Reagan’s remarks continued. “We are poorer not simply for lives not led and for contributions not made, but also for the erosion of our sense of the worth and dignity of every individual. To diminish the value of one category of human life is to diminish us all.”

Commemorating the Dobbs decision that declared that there is no constitutional “right” to abortion and returned the issue of abortion the states and elected representatives, Reeves wrote, “Standing on the shoulders of giants in the pro-life movement, we rejoice and press on knowing that our work is not yet done.”

The proclamation resembles one that he issued in June 2022, which also noted the role of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in the successful reversal of Roe v. Wade. The following July, the state’s trigger law went into effect, banning elective abortion throughout pregnancy with exceptions for when allegedly necessary to preserve the mother’s life and for rape, with abortions for rape remaining illegal after six weeks’ gestation.

This year’s declaration comes amid an ever-growing push to embrace the radical LGBT agenda, particularly during the so-called “pride month” of June. Gov. Reeves has responded to the crisis of gender-confused youth seeking irreversible transgender interventions by banning puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries for gender dysphoric children under the age of 18.

Tate signed the Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAL) Act at the end of February. The law requires that medical professionals lose their licenses for illegal involvement in the so-called “gender transitions” of minors.

