Mississippi governor declares June ‘Sanctity of Life Month’ after Roe reversal

Republican governor tells citizens to work to protect human life at all stages.
JACKSON, Mississippi (LifeSiteNews) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation on Tuesday that declared June 2022 “Sanctity of Life Month” in Mississippi.

The resolution notes that the state’s 15-week abortion ban led to the ultimately successful reversal of Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Reeves wrote in the proclamation that the state “must now turn to the work ahead.”

The state must “take every step to support mothers and children through policies of compassion, to ensure every baby has a forever family that loves and cherishes them, and to build and sustain our pro-life agenda.”

The proclamation “encourage[s] all citizens to celebrate the Sanctity of Life from the unborn to natural death, dedicated to the truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every individual with immeasurable worth and potential.”

Gov. Reeves has consistently struck on the theme of working to build a “culture of life.”

When the Supreme Court reversed Roe, Reeves stated:

We must remember that our work is not yet over. The pro-life movement must dedicate itself to ensuring mothers and their babies receive the support they both need during pregnancy and after. Despite what some may claim, Mississippi’s objective was never simply to win a court case – it’s been to create a culture of life across the country.

Our state seeks to be pro-life in every sense of the word – supporting mothers and children through policies of compassion and working to ensure that every baby has a forever family that loves them.

Mississippi will work relentlessly to accomplish these goals and will continue to build a culture that supports mothers and children, valuing the inherent dignity of every individual. This is our new pro-life agenda.

“I pray that Americans will come together, listen to one another, and debate this issue peacefully,” he stated further. “Only by moving beyond our divisions and having respectful conversations can we begin to heal this nation’s wounds.”

He also thanked past pro-life activists for the work they had done.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants. This win has been achieved thanks to the tireless efforts of so many over decades,” he stated. “Thank you to the lawyers who argued this case for us, passionate citizens who pushed this issue for years, and those who prayed for this day for many decades.”

“I urge my fellow Mississippians to rejoice today and keep praying as the work is not done,” Reeves stated on June 24.

