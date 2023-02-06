Missouri AG calls for ban on drag queen shows in school curriculums: ‘No educational value’

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) — Missouri’s chief law enforcement officer wants an explicit ban on drag shows being used by schools, following a recent public school field trip that brought kids to such an event as part of a celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The letter from Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the Missouri School Boards’ Association asked for the organization to officially support a prohibition on drag shows as part of educational programming.

“I ask that you stand with me in calling on school districts across the state to adopt [a sample resolution] pledging to uphold both the spirit and letter of Missouri’s controlling statute on human sexuality instruction,” Bailey wrote to Executive Director Melissa Randol.

He wrote further:

Drag shows are inherently sexualized performances. They are an outward expression of a desired sexuality and sexual identity. They are intended to draw attention to human sexuality in a manner that appeals to prurient interests. Drag shows have no educational value and have no place in our public schools.

Columbia Public Schools defended its decision to send kids on a field trip that included a drag show by claiming they did due their due diligence before sending students to the event. But they also disagreed that there was anything wrong with the drag show.

District officials were “unaware what the performance by NClusion+ [the drag show group] would entail,” Superintendent Brian Yearwood wrote about the January 19 event. But he stood by his decision to use taxpayer dollars to transport children to a drag show by referencing MLK. He said the event was definitely not of a “sexual nature” and called such accusations and used the favored liberal buzzword of “misinformation” to push back on criticism of exposing kids to the show.

The defense of the event drew criticism from AG Bailey. “I am calling for the resignation or termination of any school official that knew that the drag show was going to be part of the event and willfully took children to the event,” he said on January 23 in response to the controversy. “They need to resign or be terminated immediately.”

The sample resolution Bailey wants districts to adopt includes a commitment to only use age appropriate materials and to ensure parental consent.

Sex education can be used to groom kids

Columbia is not the only school district to bring kids to inappropriate sexualized events under the guise of education.

For example, a Florida elementary school took kids to a homosexual bar as part of a “community” education lesson in October 2021.

“It’s inappropriate to take children to a bar — any type of bar — on a school field trip, when there are numerous educational and age-appropriate options,” Governor Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw told LifeSiteNews at the time.

Discussing sex is one of the key ways pedophiles groom kids, according to an expert on child abuse. Professor Charol Shakeshaft and her team looked at over 200 cases of abuse and concluded that “red flag grooming behaviors” include “personal disclosure of adult sexual activity and preferences, and questions to students about their sexual lives.”

