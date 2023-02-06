Missouri AG calls for ban on drag queen shows in school curriculums: ‘No educational value’

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) — Missouri’s chief law enforcement officer wants an explicit ban on drag shows being used by schools, following a recent public school field trip that brought kids to such an event as part of a celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The letter from Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the Missouri School Boards’ Association asked for the organization to officially support a prohibition on drag shows as part of educational programming.
“I ask that you stand with me in calling on school districts across the state to adopt [a sample resolution] pledging to uphold both the spirit and letter of Missouri’s controlling statute on human sexuality instruction,” Bailey wrote to Executive Director Melissa Randol.
He wrote further:
Drag shows are inherently sexualized performances. They are an outward expression of a desired sexuality and sexual identity. They are intended to draw attention to human sexuality in a manner that appeals to prurient interests. Drag shows have no educational value and have no place in our public schools.
Columbia Public Schools defended its decision to send kids on a field trip that included a drag show by claiming they did due their due diligence before sending students to the event. But they also disagreed that there was anything wrong with the drag show.
District officials were “unaware what the performance by NClusion+ [the drag show group] would entail,” Superintendent Brian Yearwood wrote about the January 19 event. But he stood by his decision to use taxpayer dollars to transport children to a drag show by referencing MLK. He said the event was definitely not of a “sexual nature” and called such accusations and used the favored liberal buzzword of “misinformation” to push back on criticism of exposing kids to the show.
The defense of the event drew criticism from AG Bailey. “I am calling for the resignation or termination of any school official that knew that the drag show was going to be part of the event and willfully took children to the event,” he said on January 23 in response to the controversy. “They need to resign or be terminated immediately.”
The sample resolution Bailey wants districts to adopt includes a commitment to only use age appropriate materials and to ensure parental consent.
There are countless reasons to conclude modern sex-education is less about critical thinking and more about indoctrinating and sexualizing children at as young an age as possible.
Consider these 3 questions:
- Why are politicians around the world pushing radical transgender theories on children as young as 5?
- Why is the World Health Organization calling for 4 year-olds to be taught how to masturbate?
- Why are children in schools being shown graphic images of sex and told anything goes so long as consent is established, if not to encourage our sons and daughters to become sexually active?
A sane society would try to shield impressionable children from becoming sexualized, and encourage them not to watch pornography, take puberty blockers or mutilate their genitalia, but our schools increasingly promote these behaviors.
In reality, the media, most politicians, and many education chiefs are obliterating a parent's ability to protect their child's innocence and identity.
We must realize: these elites want children to have THEIR values, not YOURS. SIGN THE PLEDGE!
The results of this explicit, inappropriate sex-saturated culture and education have been startling: there have never been more children claiming to be transgender, gay, lesbian and bisexual, nor have we ever seen such high levels of sexual assaults by minors.
BREAKING: Loudoun County father who was dragged out of woke school board meeting reveals his daughter was 'raped' in the girls' bathroom by a 'skirt-wearing' male student who was arrested for assaulting a SECOND girl months later - but staff did nothinghttps://t.co/awoZcVQx3l— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 12, 2021
This nut could end up being your child’s teacher and you wouldn’t even find out the craziness they’re teaching until your kid tells you about it. If you aren’t disturbed after watching this, you’re a lunatic. School choice is the civil rights issue of our generation. pic.twitter.com/y1V3Rotx9k— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2021
Countless politicians, media personalities and education chiefs are too busy promoting woke trends to realize that sexualizing minors amounts to grooming, and has devastating consequences in many cases.
Children whose inhibitions are broken down risk addiction to pornography, teenage pregnancy, STDs, gender dysphoria, online shaming, and a whole host of other negative outcomes.
Parents, not the government, must be in control of what their child is taught about sex.
Just listen to the type of materials public schools in the U.S. are promoting:
That's why we are asking you to sign the Parents' Pledge that you will pull your children out of sex-education classes if your school chooses to sexualize your child.
The Parents' Pledge is our best chance of winning back our children's schools before they're entirely lost to radical sex-obsessed teachers' unions who are foisting these curricula on teachers.
Do you really want other adults deciding what your child is exposed to? Of course not.
Please share this brand new grassroots Parents' Pledge with like-minded parents and join a growing movement of mothers and fathers who are wise to the threat of their child being led into sexual activity.
MORE INFORMATION:
Most teachers are disturbed by their unions' push to sexualize children
Planned Parenthood tells middle-schoolers about avoiding parental consent for abortion and contraception
The corrupting influence of sex-education is causing widespread abuse among school children
Sex education can be used to groom kids
Columbia is not the only school district to bring kids to inappropriate sexualized events under the guise of education.