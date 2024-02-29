Missouri AG suing Planned Parenthood for ‘trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions’

‘This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri,’ Attorney General Andrew Bailey declared.

(LifeSiteNews) —Missouri’s attorney general is suing Planned Parenthood for helping minors to leave the state to obtain abortions without parental consent.

AG Andrew Bailey accused the abortion giant of “trafficking” minors out of the state on Thursday, declaring on X, “This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri.”

🚨BREAKING: Today, I am filing suit against Planned Parenthood for trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent. This is the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in the State of Missouri. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 29, 2024

Bailey said that his lawsuit is the “culmination of a multi-year campaign” to drive Planned Parenthood out of the state of Missouri “because of its flagrant and intentional refusal to comply with state law.”

In a thread posted to X, he cited healthcare violations, failure to report medical complications, and an employee’s admission that Planned Parenthood “traffic(s) minors across state lines to perform abortions without parental consent,” as exposed in an investigation by Project Veritas.

An undercover video revealed that a Planned Parenthood facility is removing minors from schools using altered doctors’ notes and transporting them to Kansas for abortions “every day,” Bailey noted.

🚨BREAKING PART ONE🚨 MOM CAN’T KNOW: Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) Transports Minors Across State Lines for Secret Abortions “We never tell the parents anything.” – Managing Director, Kansas City, Missouri RT & SHARE #SecretAbortions pic.twitter.com/TxtK2K2kFM — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 21, 2023

In the video, Lashauna, the managing director at the Kansas City Planned Parenthood, verified that the planning, transportation and abortions are all coordinated “within Planned Parenthood.”

When the journalist asked “how many times” the facility smuggles minors across state lines for abortions every year, Lashauna laughingly informed him that they do it “every day.”

“We can set up hotels for them. We set it up every day. Every day,” she said, adding when the journalist expressed that his hypothetical girlfriend was only 13 that “she’s scared, and that’s what we’re here for.”

Bailey said in a press release on his lawsuit, “As a father who held my daughter in my arms for the single hour of her life before she died, I know firsthand how important it is to protect life. Our children are the future.”

“It is time to eradicate Planned Parenthood once and for all to end this pattern of abhorrent, unethical, and illegal behavior.”

Bailey’s lawsuit states that he is fighting to ensure “the fundamental right of parents not to have their kids trafficked, without their knowledge or consent, across state lines for the purpose of inducing abortion.”

Legal controversy over the ability to travel across states for an abortion has heightened after the Dobbs Supreme Court decision reversed Roe v. Wade, and many states enacted pro-life restrictions against abortion. For Missouri, Dobbs meant a trigger law went to effect that nearly totally banned abortion except in the case of medical emergencies.

Missouri’s previous attorney general, Eric Schmitt, also took a hard stance against abortion, having sued the city of St. Louis in 2022 after it passed a measure funding out of state abortions.

