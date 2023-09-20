News

Missouri high school snubs 4 girls, names biological male its ‘homecoming queen’

Tristan Young is Oak Park High School's second male 'homecoming queen.'
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) – Students at a Missouri high school have crowned a gender-confused male student “homecoming queen,” for the second time in the past decade.

Oak Park High School and the North Kansas City Schools district have taken to social media to celebrate the crowning of freshman Tristan Young for the high-school tradition. All the other contenders for the honor, pictured with the male victor, were actual girls.

Young declared on Instagram that he was “forever thankful that you have chosen me to be your homecoming queen,” and has “had a very difficult high school journey, but having the support of my friends, family and oak park has helped tremendously, i truly don’t know where i would be without it.”

Young is the second male student at the school to win the female-specific title. The first was then-senior Landon Patterson in 2015.

Notably, the ability for the general public to reply was turned off on both X/Twitter posts, but many social media users, including All-American swimmer and fairness in women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, took the opportunity to highlight and react to the story anyway, with multiple readers arguing that it was an example of the case for homeschooling:

As is often the case with such stories, Christopher Wiggins of LGBT website The Advocate suggested that the real controversy was not denying female students an honor meant for them, but the fact that conservatives were objecting to the student body doing so. Wiggins went so far as to claim it was “deeply dehumanizing” to draw attention to the fact that Young both is and resembles a human male, rather than a human female.

The inculcation of gender fluidity and the rest of LGBT orthodoxy among the youth in public school has been a longstanding concern from school libraries to sports team and restroom policy to drag events to ideological classroom materials, to even socially “transitioning” troubled children without parental input.

The issue, along with the promotion of ideological messages in taxpayer-funded education, has fueled a parent backlash that has been credited with Republican gains in states like Florida and Virginia, whose current respective governors have taken leading roles in fighting back.

