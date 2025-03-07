Missouri lawmakers propose 100% tax credit for donations to crisis pregnancy centers

The newly proposed tax credit would effectively give Missouri taxpayers the ability to donate to pregnancy resource centers rather than pay state income tax.

(LifeSiteNews) —Missouri Republican lawmakers have proposed a plan to allow taxpayers to donate to pro-life crisis pregnancy centers instead of paying state income tax.

SB 681 would increase a state income tax credit from 70% to 100% for those who donate to pregnancy resource centers, effectively canceling the state tax for such donors, except for the very wealthiest of Missourians.

Pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) have an effective track record in helping to save babies’ lives, largely by providing ultrasounds and counseling to pregnant mothers considering abortion. When combined with pro-life counseling, ultrasounds often help convince women to choose life for their children.

PRCs also provide material and practical assistance to mothers and their children, offering necessities like diapers and clothes, and offering parenting classes.

The bill was entered four months after the state voted to reverse one of the country’s tightest abortion bans. ​​A 2019 law banning abortion from the moment of conception was nullified after Amendment 3 passed, allowing unborn babies to be killed up to the point of “viability.”

Alissa Gross, CEO of a pregnancy resource center group near Kansas City, testified in writing to the state legislative committee that tax credits have already led to a spike in donations to her organization and that a 100% tax credit could further aid their life-saving work.

“Our ability to impact more men and women for life as well as build healthy families has been substantial,” she said.

Policy experts believe the legislation could lead to a huge surge in funding for pregnancy resource centers because of the “psychological difference” between a 70% and 100% tax credit, according to ProPublica.

“I could imagine a possibility where there’s a big publicity campaign by these centers, or a viral campaign, and massive numbers of conservative Missourians decide to effectively defund state government in favor of these pregnancy resource centers,” David Gamage, a professor of tax law and policy at the University of Missouri, told ProPublica.

The left-leaning outlet pointed out that Missouri is also advancing legislation to eliminate the state income tax entirely. If passed, it would render the tax credit bill null and void.

