Missouri pro-lifers organize convoy to protest pro-abortion amendment on ballot

The proposed Amendment 3 will not only allow abortion up to nine months but also repeal bans on 'gender transitions.'

EUREKA, Missouri (LifeSiteNews) — Missouri pro-lifers are planning a convoy to protest the dangerous pro-abortion amendment being voted on in this election.

On November 2, pro-lifers will gather at Kircher Park in Eureka, located in the St. Louis area, to drive convoy-style through the state to encourage citizens to vote against Amendment 3, which would reverse the state’s abortion ban and allow abortion up to nine months.

“We’re really just looking for a different way to make our voices heard,” event organizer Steve May told LifeSiteNews.

“You see the yard signs out and everything and that’s great, but we’re just really trying to make a statement with this and get eyes on the Vote No on Amendment 3 signage as much as we can,” he explained.

During the convoy, each vehicle will be outfitted with American flags and at least two magnetic stickers stating, ” Vote No on Amendment 3.” May directed those who are interested in joining the convoy to the initiative’s Facebook page.

The convey will begin at Eureka and travel in a loop on Interstate 270, which May explained was chosen “to get as many eyes on it as we can.”

“With what’s facing us right now, I think, we have to be very active,” May said. “But it’s also equally, or I’d say more important, to pray as hard as we can and have faith in God and just rely on him to give us what it takes to fight this stuff and rely on his grace.”

“I would pray as hard as we can in these times to make sure that this stuff does not pass,” he advised.

Indeed, May’s warning follows that of many pro-life and pro-family citizens who have revealed that Amendment 3 will not only allow abortion up to nine months but also repeal bans on “gender transitions.”

Initially, a Missouri judge ruled that the pro-abortion ballot measure was in “blatant violation” of state law. However, just days later, the Missouri Supreme Court reversed the ruling, returning the amendment to the November ballot.

The amendment, titled the “Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative,” outlines a new “right” to “all matters relating to (so-called) reproductive health care,” a phrase that can be extended to practically anything related to gender or abortion issues.

In August, Thomas More Society attorneys, who legally challenged the amendment, warned it would nullify the state’s laws against partial-birth abortion, eugenic abortion, human cloning, and transgender surgeries.

The Thomas More Society later explained that the legislation could also reverse the state’s ban on transgender surgeries for children and protections for girls’ sports and bathrooms, among other “grave consequences.”

