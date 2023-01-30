MIT analytics expert calls for end to mRNA COVID shots: ‘No other ethical or scientific choice’

‘This is clearly the most failing medical product in the history of medical products, both in terms of efficacy and safety,’ said MIT professor and drug safety analytics expert Retsef Levi.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor and drug safety analytics expert with over 30 years of expertise issued a strong warning against the continued use of mRNA COVID-19 shots Monday, explaining that it’s his “strong conviction” that all such vaccination programs “should stop immediately.”

Retsef Levi, a professor of operations management at the MIT Sloan School of Management, made the remarks in a January 30 Twitter video that has since been shared by the likes of cardiologist and author Dr. Aseem Malhotra, as well as prominent mRNA pioneer and biochemist Dr. Robert Malone.

According to Levi, mRNA jab programs “should stop because they completely failed to fulfill any of their advertised promise[s] regarding efficacy. And, more importantly, they should stop because of the mounting and indisputable evidence that they cause [an] unprecedented level of harm, including the death[s] of young people and children.”

When sharing Levi’s video, Dr. Malone backed up the professor’s argument by expressing his opinion that “the technology is not safe.”

Stop the mRNA genetic “vaccines”. The technology is not safe. https://t.co/O2zKOetsPN — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 30, 2023

According to Levi’s biography on the MIT webpage, the professor’s “current research is focused on the design of analytical data-driven decision support models and tools addressing complex business and system design decisions under uncertainty in areas such as health and healthcare management, supply chain, procurement and inventory management, revenue management, pricing optimization and logistics.”

In the video, Levi said he “became concerned” about the dangers of the jabs in mid-2021, “when it became known that the mRNA vaccines caused myocarditis and inflammation of the heart.”

The federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 33,334 deaths, 190,116 hospitalizations, 18,331 heart attacks, and 26,289 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis as of January 20. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged that there is a risk of myocarditis and pericarditis connected to the jabs but maintains that the danger is low.

While the credibility of VAERS reports has been heavily scrutinized by backers of the mRNA injections, who have pointed out that anyone can submit a report to the system, researchers recognize a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” suggesting that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Meanwhile, correlative evidence continues to suggest a link between mRNA vaccination and heart problems, Levi said.

RELATED: Records show CDC misled public about its knowledge of COVID shot heart problems

In the video, Levi said that an analysis of Israeli Emergency Medical Services (EMS) data from 2019 to 2021 “revealed some very concerning signals,” including a 25% increase in reported cardiac arrest among young people between the ages of 16 and 39 “in the first half of 2021, exactly with the vaccination campaign in Israel was launched.”

He said the analysis also found an increase in risk for people older than 39 as well, though not as large as the increase for younger people.

“Moreover, we also detected a statistically significant temporal correlation between the number of the Pfizer vaccine doses administered to this population and the number of EMS calls with cardiac arrest diagnoses,” Levi said.

While the analysts saw a link between vaccination and heart problems, he said there was no correlation between COVID-19 infections and rates of cardiac events.

Making clear that the analysis wasn’t “proof of causal relationship,” Levi said the data nonetheless raised concerns and led the researchers to call on the Israeli Ministry of Health to conduct a full investigation. However, he said as far as he’s aware no such investigation took place.

RELATED: Two-thirds of Israelis report having adverse reaction to COVID booster shots: survey

Levi said that today it’s his view “that the cumulative evidence is conclusive and confirms our concerns that the mRNA vaccines indeed cause sudden cardiac arrest as a sequel of vaccine-induced myocarditis,” an outcome he said may just be one of the ways in which the jabs could be dangerous.

According to Levi, statistics culled from Australia, Scotland, and the United Kingdom also “replicate the data from Israel.” Meanwhile, he said further data from Israel indicate that Israeli EMS professionals dealt with an excess of 3,000 resuscitations in 2021 after the jab rollout compared with 2019, a relative increase of 27%.

In addition to other research, Levi also cited two prospective studies from Switzerland and Thailand, which he said also suggested that rates of heart damage in vaccinated people were likely to be “significantly higher than the rates detected by clinical diagnosis.”

“So, presented with all of this evidence, I think that there is no other ethical or scientific choice but to pull out of the market these medical products and stop all of the mRNA vaccination programs,” Levi said.

“This is clearly the most failing medical product in the history of medical products, both in terms of efficacy and safety,” he said. “And we need to investigate and think hard: How did we end up in a situation [where] it’s also the most profitable medical product in the history of medical products?”

Share











