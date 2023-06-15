MLB pitcher Trevor Williams criticizes Dodgers for honoring Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — MLB pitcher Trevor Williams has repeated his opposition to the decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor on Friday a blasphemous drag queen group called the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”
The group practices “blatant mockery” of the Catholic faith, the Washington Nationals pitcher told EWTN.
“As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year,” Williams previously wrote on Twitter. He also called for a boycott of the Dodgers for honoring the LGBT activists with a community hero award.
“We cannot stand idly by while our Lord gets mocked,” Williams told EWTN in a clip posted on Thursday.
He noted that the Dodgers’ own fan code of conduct prohibits attire and language that mocks someone’s race, creed, or religion.
“When I saw how deeply offensive it was, doing awful things to the cross, doing awful things about stations of the cross…it became a point where these negatives shouldn’t be honored, and they shouldn’t mock a certain group,” Williams said.
He said that “anyone with two eyes and a brain” can understand the mockery.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award on June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart.
This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged.
The Major League Baseball franchise said it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after initially canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage.
“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read.
The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”
The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives.
Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.”
“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement.
San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation.
In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.”
Make your voice heard NOW, before this blasphemy takes center stage.
Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving.
“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.
“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.
Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.
But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice.
Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.
And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”
As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.
America magazine writer Michael O’Loughlin attempted has to defend the group by pointing to its support for “charitable causes,” even though the recipients are not exactly feeding the poor or housing the homeless.
Grant recipients, as listed on the group’s website, include a tarot card “magic” shop, “sacred spaces for Queer and Two Spirit people,” and an organization that “provides education, gender affirming clothing and resources to transgender youth and young adults. This grant goes to purchase chest binders and clothing for California Students.”
The invitation, then cancelation, then re-invitation has drawn national coverage and prompted LifeSiteNews and several Catholic groups to organize a Eucharistic procession to the Dodgers’ stadium on Friday night.
Bishop Joseph Strickland will carry a first class relic of St. John Paul II as part of the procession.
“I believe it is essential that we speak up with clarity and charity when the truth that Jesus died to share is blasphemed or ignored. He died and rose for us all and we can’t tire of sharing this good news,” Bp. Strickland said. “All who will gather in Dodger stadium are beloved children of God. They are free to reject His Love but we must continue to tell them they are beloved of God and His Son Jesus called us to repent of our sins.”
Commenting on the relic of Pope John Paul II, Bp. Strickland said that the saint “is an appropriate intercessor for this because his pontificate was all about the splendor of truth.”
The main organizer of this event is Virgin Most Powerful Radio. The procession is also being sponsored by several other Catholic groups, including Catholics for Catholics, America Needs Fatima, and CatholicVote, and by LifeSiteNews.