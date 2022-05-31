MLB’s Detroit Tigers to funnel ticket sales to ‘gender-affirming’ procedures for kids

Medical professionals and formerly gender-confused individuals have strongly warned against so-called ‘gender affirmation.’

DETROIT (LifeSiteNews) – The Detroit Tigers will send money to organizations that pay for so-called “gender-affirming surgeries” for minors and adults as part of its “Pride Night” game on Wednesday.

Fans who buy tickets for Wednesday’s game can donate a portion of the proceeds to a number of LGBT organizations, including the Ruth Ellis Center, as first reported by National Review.

The center provides “transition care for transgender youth” in conjunction with the Michigan-based Henry Ford Health System. The Michigan healthcare corporation’s services include “gender-affirming hormone therapy,” “facial feminization surgery,” and “top surger[ies].”

Tigers fans can also direct money toward the Trans Sistas of Color Project, which funds organizations that help people have chemical and genital mutilation services like those offered by Henry Ford Health.

One grantee “offers financial and economic assistance to [racial minorities] who identify as female-to-male in order to obtain chest reconstruction and/or genital reassignment surgery,” according to a 2020 annual report. Another group, Dem Bois, caters to individuals 21 and older.

Grantee Trans Minors Rights “advocates for empowering transgender youth to make their own decisions regarding puberty blockers,” while For the Gworls “assist[s] Black transgender people with paying rent and gender-affirming surgeries.”

Corktown Health, another recipient of Tigers’ ticket sales, offers “gender-affirming care.” The Detroit clinic will see patients as young as 16.

Doctors and gender dysphoric individuals warn about puberty blockers and surgeries

While the Detroit Tigers will help children acquire puberty blockers or have their fertility permanently destroyed, medical professionals and gender dysphoric individuals have warned of the physical and mental consequences of such procedures.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued guidance in April to medical professionals in the state and said there is a “a lack of conclusive evidence” for “gender transitioning” and “the potential for long-term, irreversible effects.”

“Based on the currently available evidence, ‘encouraging mastectomy, ovariectomy, uterine extirpation, penile disablement, tracheal shave, the prescription of hormones which are out of line with the genetic make-up of the child, or puberty blockers, are all clinical practices which run an unacceptably high risk of doing harm’” the guidance stated, citing an article published in the Journal of Infant, Child, and Adolescent Psychotherapy.

“Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy,” the Florida Department of Health said. “Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.”

Sweden recommended against puberty blockers and other hormone drugs for minors in light of significant health risks and “uncertain science” in February. The dangers of the drugs “outweigh the possible benefits,” Swedish health officials said. Finland made similar recommendations in 2020.

Helena Kerschner, a woman who lived as a man for several years, told Michael Knowles recently about how Internet communities can drive confused teens to embraced gender ideology. Kerschner went so far as to get puberty blockers from a Planned Parenthood with minimal obstacles in the way. She said underlying mental health issues beyond gender dysphoria can be exploited to convince someone to live as if they are the opposite sex.

“When you don’t have those good … stable relationships outside of the internet, it’s really easy for that to all go in question,” she told Knowles. “So you can begin to form beliefs that don’t stand up to scrutiny and would easily kind of fall apart if you were to verbalize them to someone who is actually critical of those ideas, but engaging you in a compassionate way.”

