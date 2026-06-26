MLB’s Texas Rangers shun ‘Pride Night,’ host ‘Faith and Family Night’ instead

The Rangers are the only Major League Baseball team not to host a 'Pride Night.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The only Major League Baseball team not to host a gay “Pride Night” is standing firm in its faith by celebrating traditional family values instead.

Despite other teams hosting a night celebrating homosexuality during “Pride Month,” the Texas Rangers hosted a “Faith and Family Night” that included players giving testimony to their Christian faith.

The Texas Rangers billed the event as a celebration of their players’ Christian faith and its role in strengthening communities.

“Join us for a special afternoon of community, connection, and celebration,” the Rangers’ website stated. “Tickets purchased through this offer include an exclusive experience featuring personal testimonies from Rangers players Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Cody Bradford, Jacob Latz, Jalen Beeks, and others, sharing how faith impacts their lives both on and off the field.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott applauded the Rangers’ decision in a post on X, writing that people’s faith is celebrated in Texas, not shamed.

“The Texas Rangers are the only team in Major League Baseball that doesn’t host a Pride Night,” Abbott wrote. “This week, they’re hosting Faith and Family Night instead. Meanwhile, MLB just warned Giants pitchers for writing Bible verses on their own caps. In Texas, we don’t punish people for living out their faith. We protect that right.”

The Texas Rangers have decided previously not to hold a “Pride Night” and received backlash for the move. After not hosting a “Pride Night” in 2023, many LGBT activists criticized the team for not falling in line with other MLB teams.

“Apparently, there’s no pride in Texas,” one contributor for Fan Nation wrote.

The Rangers’ Faith and Family Night comes at a hotly contested time for LGBT ideology in professional baseball. In protest of wearing rainbow-colored hats, San Francisco Giants players wrote Bible verses on their caps, referencing the rainbow as a biblical symbol, not a celebration of homosexuality.

In another instance, the York Revolution in Pennsylvania recently forfeited a minor league game after players refused to wear a uniform that included rainbow-colored sleeves in commemoration of “Pride Night.”

“Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey,” the team said in a statement.

“As a result, and out of respect for the Pride Community and the York community as a whole, the York Revolution has decided that the game on Thursday, June 18 will be forfeited and that Pride Night will continue on as the feature element of the evening at WellSpan Park.”

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