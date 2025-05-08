‘Moderate pope could cement Francis’ legacy’: Unseen footage from John-Henry’s interview with Glenn Beck

‘With the ‘moderate,’ and the solidifying of what Francis gave us, that’s where you have a nightmare scenario,’ John-Henry Westen warned Glenn Beck.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews CEO and co-founder John-Henry Westen warned that a “moderate” pope could cement Pope Francis’ heterodox legacy.

During an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck, Westen discussed the possibility of a moderate pope being elected to the chair of St. Peter and how that may hurt the Church.

🔥 JHW Drops Truth Bomb on @glennbeck: “A Moderate Pope Could Cement Francis’ Legacy”

John-Henry Westen breaks down the high-stakes battle inside the Vatican walls:

• Why a “moderate” pope might double down on controversial reforms

• The progressive cardinals pushing to… pic.twitter.com/8K0dIrH0zp — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 7, 2025

“With a conservative [pope], we just have restoration. We can have the truth back,” Westen told Beck.

“But with the moderate, and the solidifying of what Francis gave us, that’s where you have a nightmare scenario,” he continued.

“He [the moderate pope] might not be as bombastic, but the Church goes forward under a whole new understanding that contravenes Christ.”

“A few months ago, [Francis] was on with a Muslim and a Buddhist and saying ‘All religions are paths to God.’”

“Didn’t Jesus say, ‘I am the Way, the Truth, and Life, no man comes to the Father but by Me?’”

“Francis felt it was time to correct Jesus on that,” Westen said. “This is insanity.”

“If we have a solidifying in that, in a moderate [like] ‘yeah, we are going to take that and we are going to move forward, we are not going to do anything new’ … like every moderate politician does, you just hold where it is and keep going, that then establishes a new kind of church, which is false and goes forward.”

“It can’t happen!” Westen stressed.

The other parts of John-Henry Westen’s interview with Glenn Beck can be viewed on YouTube.

Share











