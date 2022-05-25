Moderna CEO: 30 million COVID jab doses will be tossed ‘because nobody wants them’

'It's sad to say, I'm in the process of throwing 30 million doses in the garbage,' Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the World Economic Forum.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — The CEO of Moderna, one of the major manufacturers of experimental mRNA COVID-19 injections, told the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday his company will need to throw away 30 million doses of the jabs because “nobody wants to take them.”

“It’s sad to say, I’m in the process of throwing 30 million doses in the garbage because nobody wants them,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the WEF during the transnational organization’s Annual Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

“We have a big demand problem,” Bancel said, explaining that though the massive pharmaceutical company has tried to urge vaccine uptake in other countries “through the embassies in Washington,” Moderna has discovered that “nobody wants to take them.”

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna: “it’s sad to say, I’m in the process of throwing 30 million doses in the garbage because nobody wants them. We have a big demand problem.” Notes that China doesn’t want any MRNA products and how there’s 7 billion doses.https://t.co/xfKZbVT8RJ pic.twitter.com/WVboChDma7 — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) May 23, 2022

RELATED: World Economic Forum warns to expect ‘pain,’ inflation, energy shortages due to its climate policies

The apparent lack of global interest in Moderna’s COVID-19 offerings come in spite of the fact that the jabs were promoted as being highly effective against the coronavirus.

Public health officials and world leaders have almost uniformly touted vaccination as the best way to protect oneself and others against the virus, and in many cases the jabs have been made mandatory to work, go to school, or attend social functions.

Regardless, Bancel explained that “the issue in many countries is that people don’t want vaccines.” He noted that China, which is home to 1.4 billion people, is not interested in purchasing vaccines made with mRNA technology.

“In the U.S. people don’t want vaccines, around the world we have a lot of people who don’t want the vaccine,” Bancel said.

RELATED: mRNA COVID shots tied to increase risk of myocarditis, massive Nordic study finds

The Moderna CEO added that while his company lacked the capacity to provide the shots in the beginning of the pandemic, the issue has reversed now.

“We don’t have a capacity issue around the planet, it’s not true,” he said. “It was true two years ago, it’s not true today.”

Bancel’s comments were among many controversial statements made during the WEF’s annual meet-up.

On Monday, WEF founder and chairman Klaus Schwab appeared to undercut democratic principles when he told the nearly 2,500 global business and political leaders in attendance that “the future is built by us, by a powerful community such as you here in this room.”

Meanwhile, Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant raised the ire of conservatives when she argued that there should be a “recalibration of free speech” online to combat “polarization.”

The theme of this year’s global leaders summit is: “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.”

Sessions held during the Monday-Thursday gathering focus on “global cooperation; economic rebalancing; society, equity and global health; nature, food and climate; industry transformation; and innovation, governance and cybersecurity,” according to the WEF website.

Share











