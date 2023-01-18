Moderna CEO tells World Economic Forum he wants an mRNA shot factory on ‘every continent’

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – The CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Moderna said that he wants to have an mRNA technology factory on every continent.
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says he wants mRNA technology factory on every continent #wef23 pic.twitter.com/fGH3Le7bmB
— Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 18, 2023
“I would really like on every continent to have mRNA capacity,” Stéphane Bancel said during the WEF panel discussion titled “State of the Pandemic.”
“The amazing thing about mRNA is you can use the same facility, the same plant, the same machines to make any vaccine you want.”
“We are building a factory in Canada. We already bought ground in the fall. We are building a factory in Australia. We are going to start a factory this quarter in the U.K. and we are also going to start building a factory in Kenya.”
As Bancel pointed out, the mRNA technology may be used for vaccines and therapuetics of all kinds. For instance, Moderna recently announced an mRNA injection to treat heart failure. There has been mounting evidence of heart problems and even heart attacks induced by the COVID mRNA injections, including Moderna’s.
Ample research has emerged connecting post-COVID “vaccination” deaths or cardiac symptoms to heart damage from the shots. For example, in late 2022, medical pathologists from Heidelberg University Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany published their research findings that 25 individuals of varying ages had died due to heart damage from a COVID injection, without any underlying heart disease.
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock
A Swiss study found elevated troponin levels – indicating heart injury – across all vaccinated people that were observed, with 2.8 percent showing levels associated with subclinical myocarditis.
Moreover, a recent study in Taiwan found that almost one in five mostly male teens showed cardiac symptoms after their second Pfizer mRNA injection, and a preprint study from Thailand found cardiovascular effects after the Pfizer injection in 29.24 percent of participants, including tachycardia and palpitations.
In addition, the U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which historically has recorded only a small fraction of vaccine adverse events, has reported 33,469 deaths, 188,270 hospitalizations, 18,115 heart attacks, and 26,096 myocarditis and pericarditis cases following COVID injections as of December 30, 2022. It should be noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers recognize a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination.”
During the same panel discussion, Bancel blamed “scientific and political debate” for lower COVID vaccination rates in some countries. The Moderna CEO lamented the fact that his company sold less of their experimental mRNA injections due to debates casting legitimate doubt upon the efficacy and safety of the novel jabs.
RELATED:
Moderna announces first phase of human trials for mRNA shot to treat heart failure
Moderna CEO blames scientifc, political ‘debate’ for low COVID vaccination rates