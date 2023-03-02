Moderna is building new mRNA vaccine production facility in Australia to combat ‘future pandemics’

'If you thought the mandates and coercion were over...think again,' stated a spokesperson for Reignite Freedom Australia.

MELBOURNE, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — Construction is currently underway for Australia’s first large-scale mRNA facility.

At the end of 2022, work began on the Moderna plant at Monash University in Melbourne, Victoria. Set to be finished in 2024, the mRNA vaccine production center will manufacture up to a million vaccine doses a year, including COVID-19 booster shots and other mRNA vaccines.

The Australian government is celebrating the factory as a safeguard against “future pandemics.”

“Establishing a local mRNA vaccine manufacturing capability will help protect Australians against future pandemics and will reduce our dependence on imported mRNA vaccines,” the Australian government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources stated on its website.

The website also states that the facility is “Moderna’s first mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility to be built outside of North America.”

Built by the global construction company Multiplex, the plant is part of a 10-year partnership and multi-billion-dollar agreement signed in March 2022 between Moderna and the Australian and Victorian governments.

“Construction will support 500 jobs, with another 500 medical manufacturing and research roles to be created once the facility is operational,” the Department of Industry stated.

In response to the project, some Australians have expressed their concerns on social media.

“If you thought the mandates and coercion were over…think again,” stated a spokesperson for Reignite Freedom Australia on Facebook. “Why would they build a new facility if they didn’t plan to jab every arm in sight? BUT don’t worry, I dare them to try and force us again…they’ll see how strong and resilient we’ve become!”

“Isn’t it strange that they just keep going when it has been shown that this technology does not do what they say it does and it is dangerous,” remarked one Twitter user.

“Tear it down,” tweeted another.

This resentment is unsurprising, for recently published data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has shown the death count in that country spiked “incredibly high” in 2022, and many of these unexplained deaths had no connection to the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, numerous scientists have testified to the dangers of mRNA vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology, has previously stated that “gene therapy” is an accurate term for the COVID-19 shots.

“The vaccines don’t work and they are toxic,” Dr. Malone has emphatically warned.

Other prominent scientists have warned regarding mRNA technology, with Stefan Oelrich, president of the giant Bayer company’s Pharmaceutical Division, warning that the novel mRNA COVID “vaccines” are actually “cell and gene therapy.” He believes they would have been rejected by the public were it not for the pandemic and clever marketing.

Similarly, French scientist Professor Christian Perronne, with extensive expertise in infectious diseases, argued that “the products they call ‘vaccines’ for Covid-19 are not really vaccines,” and that they are instead better described as “genetic modifiers.”

As of January 6, 2023, (VAERS) reported 33,591 deaths, 188,857 hospitalizations, 18,181 heart attacks, and 26,166 myocarditis and pericarditis cases through December 23 after the COVID jabs, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

