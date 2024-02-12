Moderna trial injects first UK patients with experimental mRNA cancer ‘vaccine’

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — The first U.K. patients have been injected with an experimental mRNA cancer “therapy” at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust as part of a Moderna clinical safety trial, raising concerns that the mRNA could cause bodily harm similar to that of the mRNA COVID jabs.

The mRNA-4359 “therapeutic,” described by the Telegraph as a “vaccine,” is said to aim to “stimulat[e] effector T-cells that target and kill suppressive immune and tumor cells that express target antigens,” according to Moderna.

The mRNA jab works by “presenting common markers of tumours to the patient’s immune system” to train the immune system to “recognise and fight cancer cells expressing these markers,” Imperial College London explained.

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientist of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory division, told LifeSiteNews that despite the “possibility” that the mRNA jab “might have conceptual merit,” it presents “insurmountable safety problems.”

He argued, as he has in affidavits for legal cases regarding COVID mRNA shots, that “causing the body to express non-self proteins axiomatically drives lethal autoimmune attack upon every cell which responds to the injected genetic instructions.”

Even if Moderna said that mRNA-4359 coded for “full length human proteins,” Dr. Yeadon said he would remain doubtful about this claim, since Moderna, like Pfizer and other pharma companies, have “associated themselves with intentionally harmful” COVID-19 shots.

Dr. Yeadon has often pointed out that pharma manufacturers have “withheld and willfully omitted safety and effectiveness information from patients and physicians” regarding the COVID injections.

He added that “shortly after administration of these products, thousands of people have died,” and that it “is absolutely clear–cut that these [shots] are the cause of death” when one examines the relationship between the shots and the following deaths.

In the U.S. alone, 1,626,370 reports of physical harm following the COVID shots have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), including 37,100 reported deaths. Reports of “vaccine” injury to VAERS have historically constituted only a small fraction of the total estimated injuries caused by vaccines.

“Also, if the goal is to present common markers of cancer cells to the immune system, then there are some assumptions to check. Why is the patient’s immune system not already responding to these markers in their own cancer? If they cannot, because their immune system is compromised and they will also respond poorly to this therapy… why inject them?” Dr. Yeadon noted to LifeSiteNews.

Dr. Yeadon pointed out that, furthermore, “There is nothing about this treatment which restricts delivery only to cancerous tissue” and that “after injection it is as likely to be taken up by healthy tissue as those in which cancer has been identified.”

In the case of the mRNA COVID jabs, multiple scientists found that their mRNA-induced spike protein spreads throughout the body, causing inflammation in various organs. For example, in 2021, independent lab founder and seasoned pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole displayed lab images comparing the normal bodily tissues of those who had not received the COVID jab with the inflamed tissues of those who had.

Dr. Yeadon added that if mRNA-4359 was made with “lipid nanoparticle technology” as the other mRNA based shots were, “then it should be expected to accumulate in reproductive organs,” which “cannot be safe.”

The ex-Pfizer executive alluded to findings, including by a Japanese study, that the lipid nanoparticles of the mRNA shots concentrate in the ovaries, raising concerns about the shot’s impact on reproductive health.

A toxicology expert with over 30 years of scientific experience went so far as to warn during a 2022 roundtable discussion hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin that the COVID-19 jabs could “potentially sterilize an entire generation.”

Concerns about the mRNA jabs’ harm to reproduction have been supported by studies finding high rates of menstrual abnormalities post-injection. In addition, a peer-reviewed study found a decline in male fertility in the months immediately following reception of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID shot.

