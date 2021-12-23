Mom declares 6-year-old girl ‘nonbinary,’ changes her name after she refuses to wear skirts

Jennifer Chen said that she has already begun to imagine her daughter taking puberty blockers and getting mutilating transgender surgeries.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — A California woman has declared that her 6-year-old girl is “nonbinary” and registered her at school as “Clark” after her daughter said she no longer wanted to wear skirts or dresses.

In a story featured by NBC’s TODAY, Jennifer Chen celebrated how she announced her daughter Claire’s “nonbinary identity” and plural pronouns with a recent family holiday photo.

Chen, a freelance writer who lives in a “liberal Los Angeles neighborhood” where Claire is “one of several nonbinary children,” said her “family’s transition” began when the girl was only in preschool.

Before school one morning, Claire became upset that she had no clean clothes other than skirts, which she reportedly said did not like wearing.

Though preschool-aged kids are incapable of understanding abstract emotions and still struggle to distinguish between reality and fantasy, Chen interpreted the incident as a revelation about Claire’s “gender identity” that would impact her “forever” and immediately began conditioning her as transgender.

She started reading Claire pro-LGBT bedtime books about gender and children with gender dysphoria, one of which was shelved at a public library. “Next, it came time for a haircut,” Chen said. After a barber talked Claire out of a short haircut that Chen encouraged, Claire’s father took her to a “nonbinary” stylist.

Two months into kindergarten, Chen decided to go further and change her daughter’s name to “Clark.” Claire’s teacher at her Los Angeles school was “super supportive,” her mother said, and the principal emailed Chen a form to make the name change.

Chen added that she was “amazed” when she discovered that staff at Claire’s after-school program had already changed her name tags to reflect her “nonbinary identity” before she or her husband authorized them to do it.

At every step, Chen inculcated transgender ideology in both Claire and her twin sister Chloe. After posting the holiday photo announcing Claire’s alleged identity, she read aloud to the two young girls each comment endorsing the “transition,” praising Claire for “sharing their identity with people” and Chloe for “supporting” her sister.

“Chloe was the first to correct us if we got Clark’s name or pronouns wrong,” Chen wrote.

Numerous experts have strongly condemned encouraging gender dysphoria in confused minors, describing it as child abuse.

“Conditioning children into believing a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse,” the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) said in a position statement. “Endorsing gender discordance as normal via public education and legal policies will confuse children and parents, leading more children to present to ‘gender clinics’ where they will be given puberty-blocking drugs. This, in turn, virtually ensures they will ‘choose’ a lifetime of carcinogenic and otherwise toxic cross-sex hormones, and likely consider unnecessary surgical mutilation of their healthy body parts as young adults.”

ACPeds pointed out that the suicide rate for adults who use cross-sex hormones and undergo mutilating transgender surgeries is around 20 times higher than average. “What compassionate and reasonable person would condemn young children to this fate knowing that after puberty as many as 88% of girls and 98% of boys will eventually accept reality and achieve a state of mental and physical health?”

In her article, Chen noted that has already begun to contemplate Claire taking puberty blockers and seeking transgender surgeries, which have been done on girls in California as young as 13.

Federal regulators have never approved puberty blockers or any other drugs for gender dysphoria, and there is no long-term, clinical data about the use of transgender drugs or “sex change” surgeries in minors with gender disorders.

At the same time, puberty blockers are linked to a host of serious, permanent side effects, like osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment, and sterility. Up to around 100 percent of boys and 90 percent of girls with gender confusion come to accept their sex by adulthood, though virtually all of those started on puberty blockers later go on cross-sex hormones, which often sterilize users and typically lead to devastating transgender surgeries.

Chen said in a tweet that NBC’s Arianna Davis, the editorial director of TODAY and digital director for Oprah Winfrey’s O magazine, personally asked her to write her story for TODAY.

