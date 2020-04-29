News

Mom shares amazing photos of premature twins who survived at 22 weeks

'I am so lucky and I know it’s an absolute miracle. I feel blessed.'
Wed Apr 29, 2020 - 11:14 am EST
NORTH CAROLINA, April 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The mother of the world’s second most premature babies to survive life outside the womb has told reporters she feels blessed after doctors suggested that her identical twin daughters had zero chance of surviving.

“I am so lucky and I know it’s an absolute miracle. I feel blessed,” the daughters’ mother, Tracey Hernandez, told The Metro after sharing incredible photos of her children receiving critical care from medics in North Carolina.

“They are a creation of God and I have watched them develop outside the womb,” she said.

Twins Makenzie and Makayla were born at just 22 weeks, with Makenzie weighing less than 1 lb, 1 oz and Makayla 1 lb, 3 oz.

Hernandez told reporters: “When I went into labour they told me the survival rate for them was zero per cent. They said that babies born at less than 23 weeks just don’t make it.”

The twins were born on December 8, 2019. After months in the hospital with treatment including back and heart surgery, they are expected to return home soon.

“They have both amazed me and they continue to amaze me,” Hernandez said. “They are a blessing and I am so proud to call myself their mom.”

