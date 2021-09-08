Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 tested on fetal cells, risk ‘serious side effects’

‘Not a lot of people have been given REGEN-COV,’ a fact sheet for a top monoclonal antibody treatment states. ‘Serious and unexpected side effects may happen.’

(LifeSiteNews) – An increasingly popular COVID treatment among Americans who reject the experimental, abortion-tainted coronavirus vaccines has its own links to abortion and “serious” adverse reactions.

REGEN-COV, a top monoclonal antibody treatment made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, poses risks of “serious and unexpected side effects,” according to fact sheets for the drug, and was tested on cells from the same fetal cell line used by COVID-19 vaccine makers.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for REGEN-COV in November, before widening the EUA earlier this year. REGEN-COV, which consists of two lab-created proteins that mimic the body’s immune response, is authorized for the unvaccinated and for vaccinated people deemed “high risk” following exposure to COVID-19 or before serious illness.

Demand for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies has surged across the United States in recent weeks, as COVID-19 vaccines increasingly fail to prevent transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Florida has opened at least 21 monoclonal antibody sites in recent weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has said, and more than 40,000 Floridians have reportedly received the treatment. Texas has also opened more than a dozen antibody sites.

REGEN-COV, however, may expose patients to unknown, potentially life-threatening complications, according to a patient fact sheet released by Regeneron.

The document warns of allergic reactions that may be “severe or life threatening,” as well as the possibility of “worsening symptoms after treatment,” some of which “have required hospitalization.”

“These are not all the possible side effects of REGEN-COV,” the fact sheet adds. “Not a lot of people have been given REGEN-COV. Serious and unexpected side effects may happen. REGEN-COV is still being studied so it is possible that all of the risks are not known at this time.”

Regeneron’s antibody cocktail, moreover, “could interfere with your body’s own ability to fight off a future infection of SARS-CoV-2. Similarly, REGEN-COV may reduce your body’s immune response to a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. Specific studies have not been conducted to address these possible risks.”

Further potential side effects listed in the healthcare provider sheet for REGEN-COV include “altered mental status,” “reduced oxygen saturation,” and arrhythmia, among other things.

Testing on ‘immortalized’ fetal cells

REGEN-COV is also ethically compromised in similar ways as available COVID-19 vaccines.

To test the antibodies, Regeneron used “immortalized epithelial cells” originally derived from the kidney of an unborn baby girl likely aborted at around 12 weeks in the Netherlands. Vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca used the same cell line, known as HEK (human embryonic kidney) 293, to test their COVID-19 shots. Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine used a fetal cell line titled PER.C6, taken from another aborted Dutch baby.

The “immortalized” HEK 293 cells, cultured at a university in the Netherlands in the 1970s, have been continuously dividing in a laboratory for decades, according to Technology Review. Regeneron produced virus “pseudoparticles” with the cell line to test REGEN-COV against the coronavirus spike protein.

“God knows these souls by name,” Bishop Athanasius Schneider has said about the unborn babies exploited to test medical products like COVID-19 vaccines. “It’s already not only the killing – the abortion moment – but also the process of using even for tests or other experiments and so on,” he said, adding that “manufacturing is already horrible as a crime.”

Regeneron reportedly did not utilize embryonic stem cells for REGEN-COV, but the company does use stem cells taken from human embryos for other research.

“As is the case with many other science-focused biotechnology companies, Regeneron uses a wide variety of research tools and technologies to help discover and develop new therapeutics,” noted a position statement from Regeneron last year. “Stem cells are one such tool.”

“Currently, there are limited research efforts employing human-induced pluripotent stem cell lines derived from adult human cells and human embryonic stem cells that are approved for research use by the National Institutes of Health and created solely through in vitro fertilization.”

In vitro fertilization, recognized to be illicit by the Catholic Church, often leads to the creation of excess human embryos. Millions of embryos may be abandoned or destroyed at fertility clinic across the United States.

The Covid preventive and early treatment protocols using Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin have none of the negatives associated with Regeneron. There has been overwhelming evidence that they are more effective, safe and inexpensive compared to all more recently developed pharmaceutical products.

Covid “vaccines” have in only several months already resulted in more deaths and serious injuries than those from all other vaccines together over the past 20 years. India has presented spectacular evidence for the effectiveness of the decades-old early treatment medications.

